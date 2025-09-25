Julie Muster Bryson Named 2025 Influential Woman: Army Veteran, Advocate, And Voice For America's Heroes

WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women proudly announces Julie Muster Bryson as one of its distinguished honorees for 2025. A U.S. Army veteran, author, and lifelong public servant, Bryson embodies resilience, service, and determination. With more than three decades of combined experience in military service, government leadership, and veteran advocacy, she has devoted her life to ensuring that no veteran is left behind.Bryson's story is one of perseverance forged in the face of adversity. Raised in group homes and foster care, she discovered both discipline and purpose in the Army-qualities that would shape her future. In 1991, she made history as the first female recipient of Fort Lee's prestigious Soldier of the Year Award. Over 11 years of active duty, she proved her strength and courage, showing that determination can overcome doubt-even when she was told she would not succeed. Those lessons became the foundation of her civilian career and her lifelong mission of service.Following her military service, Bryson earned both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Criminal Justice from Saint Leo University, completing her master's with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Her career has spanned county government, federal service, and nonprofit leadership, giving her a rare 360-degree perspective on the systems that affect veterans and their families. Today, she continues her federal career while advancing her passion for advocacy through writing, public speaking, and veteran-focused initiatives.At the heart of her advocacy is Boots 2 Benefits, an organization she founded after navigating her own 23-year journey through the VA disability claims process. Drawing from personal experience, Bryson has helped countless veterans strengthen their claims, increase disability ratings, and secure the benefits they rightfully earned. Her approach is direct and military-inspired-cutting through red tape with precision and clarity-while infused with compassion and a commitment to restoring hope.Bryson has expanded her reach through authorship. Her forthcoming book series, beginning with Operation FUBAR, provides tactical, real-world guidance for veterans navigating the VA system. She also authored Back to School Success: The Academic Parent's Guide, from an Army Mom Who Raised Three Gentlemen with Good Grades, reflecting her dedication to parenting with compassion and accountability. Whether mentoring women, guiding parents, or advocating for veterans, Bryson consistently delivers practical wisdom grounded in lived experience.Reflecting on her success, Bryson credits the discipline and confidence instilled by the Army. She recalls being told she was“too girly” to succeed-remarks she met with an“I'll show you” mindset that propelled her forward, from excelling in academia to building Boots 2 Benefits into a lifeline for veterans. Equally, she draws motivation from a desire to end cycles of addiction and trauma, creating a new legacy of resilience and service for her sons and the veterans she supports.Guided by faith, Bryson often shares the best advice she ever received: ignore the naysayers and listen instead for God's guidance. Rather than focusing on proving doubters wrong, she shifted her energy to serving others, finding deeper meaning in helping veterans navigate the very system that once challenged her. For her, God's plan is greater than others' doubts, and walking in service transforms obstacles into purpose.To young women entering her field, Bryson emphasizes passion and purpose. She encourages them to see the work not as paperwork or bureaucracy, but as an opportunity to change lives:“When you truly care about helping others, especially veterans, it doesn't feel like work. It's about bringing peace of mind to those who have served-and their families.”Bryson is also candid about systemic challenges facing veterans today. Too many service members, she notes, leave the military without the preparation or encouragement needed for a successful transition. The culture of discouraging injury reporting leaves veterans with undocumented medical issues, complicating claims later. At the same time, the abrupt loss of structure, camaraderie, and mission often leads to disconnection. Families may even misinterpret veterans' confidence and military bearing as negative traits, compounding feelings of isolation. Bryson calls this a“triple challenge”: unreported injuries, loss of brotherhood, and misunderstanding at home.In response, Bryson founded Boots 2 Benefits and the IGY6.2 Movement. These initiatives deliver not only tactical claims support but also the camaraderie, understanding, and advocacy veterans crave after service. The“2” in their names reflects a core philosophy: veterans are never alone. It represents“me and them”-two forces moving forward together, step by step. Through her leadership, Bryson restores the brotherhood of military life, ensuring that every veteran has an unwavering ally in their journey.Her values-faith, service, integrity, and empowerment-are evident in every aspect of her life. Faith serves as her compass, guiding both personal and professional decisions. She strives to raise her children as compassionate, productive citizens who embrace individuality while honoring the responsibility to protect others. Her decades of pro bono work further illustrate her commitment: she firmly believes that financial hardship or lack of knowledge should never prevent a veteran from accessing their earned benefits. Through the IGY6.2 Movement, no veteran is ever turned away due to lack of funding.As Influential Women honors Julie Muster Bryson in 2025, it recognizes not only her extraordinary personal achievements but also the countless lives she has touched. From trailblazing military service to empowering families and communities, her story is one of courage, faith, and transformation. She has turned adversity into purpose, doubt into determination, and personal trials into platforms of service.For Julie Muster Bryson, recognition is not the destination but part of a larger mission:“My ultimate goal is to lift others up and make sure no one faces their challenges alone,” she often says.“When you walk in your calling and strive to serve others with purpose, the work becomes more than a career-it becomes your life's passion.”Learn More about Julie Muster Bryson:Through her Influential Women profile, or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.