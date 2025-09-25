$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Michael Nalick

Michael Nalick


2025-09-25 10:08:06
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Management, University of Denver
Profile Articles Activity

Michael Nalick is an assistant professor of management at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business. His research interests are in corporate misconduct, the intersection of politics and business, and CEO activism.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Management, University of Denver

The Conversation

MENAFN25092025000199003603ID1110111124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search