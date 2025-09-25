Kratos To Showcase Advanced Ccas, UAS, And Defense Technologies At Miramar Air Show

Kratos MAKO Tactical Jet Drone, the First CCA to Demonstrate Manned-Unmanned Teaming in 2015, also to be Displayed

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets and an industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, will display tactical and target unmanned jet drones, including the latest weapons-configured Valkyrie, at the upcoming Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show September 26-28. Kratos' tactical family of unmanned jet drones is designed for a range of military operations, including strike, ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), RF (radio frequency), and communications. This lineup features the latest advancements, including the XQ-58 Valkyrie, UTAP-22 Mako, Tactical Firejet, and BQM-177 target system.

The Miramar Air Show invites both domestic and international visitors to explore full-scale Kratos tactical and target aircraft systems on display. These innovative systems exemplify the future of uncrewed air technology, providing proven and affordable solutions for mass production, deployment, and military engagement. Kratos' unique approach aligns seamlessly with the Department of Defense's latest technology initiatives and affordability strategies, enabling systems that can operate effectively from even the most remote locations worldwide.









The XQ-58 Valkyrie is a Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA)/ Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) designed to operate with Joint and Allied Forces. Flying since 2019, the XQ-58 continues to pioneer tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS) technology and collaborative manned-unmanned capability.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division , said,“We are proud to showcase our latest drone technologies at Miramar, offering attendees a unique opportunity to see these systems in person. Kratos is a recognized leader in unmanned systems, delivering affordable, high-performance aerial platforms like the XQ-58 Valkyrie that support a wide range of national security missions with speed, agility, and innovation. The Miramar Air Show is the ideal venue to highlight Kratos' game changing systems that represent the future.”

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos , said,“We are once again honored to be able to display Kratos' affordable, leading technology hardware and systems at the Miramar Air Show with our partner, the United States Marine Corps. The Marines are a demonstrated-technology innovation leader, including Kratos' UTAP 22 Mako, a CCA that began flying manned-unmanned teaming with USMC Harrier manned jet fighters in 2015, through today with Kratos' Valkyrie flying with USMC F-35s. Kratos will continue to work closely with the Marines, including with certain of our most recent Drone related systems and capabilities.”





Kratos' Tactical Firejet is designed to affordably meet requirements for fast ingress and egress of tactically denied battle spaces with the ability to deliver significant payloads over long ranges at high speed.

Located in Hangar Three, visitors to Kratos' display can also learn more about the Spartan Line of turbojet engines, showcasing unique capabilities for expendable engine applications, such as unmanned aerial systems and tactical missiles. Additionally, Kratos' display will feature Elroy Air's Chaparral, a hybrid-electric autonomous vertical takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) cargo drone, of which Kratos was recently announced as Elroy Air's exclusive U.S. manufacturing partner.





Elroy Air's Chaparral, of which Kratos is the exclusive U.S. manufacturer, is a hybrid-electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing cargo drone designed to autonomously transport 300 pounds of cargo over distances of 300 miles. Engineered for quick turnaround, efficiency, and safety, the Chaparral enables secure, uncrewed cargo delivery at a fraction of the capital and operational cost of piloted helicopters while eliminating risk to personnel in contested or high-risk logistics environments.

The Kratos Mako is a high-speed, highly maneuverable unmanned aerial system (UAS) with open mission-system flexibility and ample payload capacity to make it an affordable and highly effective solution.

Miramar Air Show attendees will have the opportunity to engage with various static displays of advanced aircraft, providing insights into the latest innovations in aviation technology. Held at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, the show also features aerial performances and dynamic flight demonstrations with cutting-edge aircraft.





With advanced aerodynamic design, the BQM-177 is a formidable high-performance target for live-fire training scenarios, including sub-sonic, sea-skimming anti-ship cruise missile accurate threat emulation.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

