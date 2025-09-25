Mexico Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Existing Colocation Operators And New Operators Such As Layer 9 Data Centers, Edgeconnex, Fermaca Networks, Cloudhq

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Mexico data center colocation market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a CAGR of 21.30% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into the industry's demand and supply trends, covering market size by white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks. It includes an assessment of colocation investment, analyses of industry demands across various sectors, and the impact of AI. The study also explores sustainability, cloud operations, and future trends. The report provides a competitive landscape overview and a detailed vendor analysis of key players like KIO Networks, Equinix, and others, alongside profiles of upcoming operators.

The Mexico data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.30% from 2024 to 2030.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Mexico data center colocation market, featuring a transparent research methodology and insights into the colocation of demand and supply. Market size is presented in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks, along with breakdowns of Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity and occupancy levels. It delivers an assessment of colocation investments in Mexico, a study of the current industry landscape, and forecasts of industry size during the period 2024–2030. The analysis covers colocation demand by industry, the impact of AI on Mexico's data center sector, the country's sustainability status, and current and future cloud operations.

Snapshots are provided of submarine cables, cloud-on-ramps, and third-party data center facilities (43 existing, 18 upcoming, across 15+ cities), with comparisons of existing vs. upcoming white floor area and IT load capacity. The report details colocation market revenue forecasts (2024–2030), including retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing with add-ons, and pricing trends. It also explores the latest market trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and prospects.

The competitive landscape is analyzed through market share by IT power capacity and revenue, while the vendor landscape outlines each colocation operator's data center count, white floor area, IT power capacity, and geographic presence.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Mexico by 2025-2030?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Mexico?

What factors are driving the Mexico data center colocation market?

Who are the new entrants in the Mexico data center industry? What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Mexico?

THE REPORT INCLUDES:



Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services) Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators



KIO Networks

Equinix

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

HostDime

Scala Data Centers

NextStream

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

Telmex (Triara)

MDC Data Centers

MetroCarrier Others

New Operators



Layer 9 Data Centers

EdgeConneX

Fermaca Networks cloudHQ

For more information about this report visit

