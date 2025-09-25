Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be relatively hot to hot in daytime and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report. Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added, warning of strong wind and high seas till late at night.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 5–15 KT, gusting to 25 KT in places daytime. Offshore wind will be northwesterly at a speed of 5–15 KT, gusting to 35 KT at times, decreasing to 10–20 KT by late night.

The sea state inshore will be 3–5 ft, falling to 2–4 ft by late at night. Offshore, it will be 4–8 ft / 12 ft, falling to 3–6 ft, by last night. Visibility inshore will be 5–10 km, while offshore it will be 5–9 km.

