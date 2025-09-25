Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea


2025-09-25 04:01:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be relatively hot to hot in daytime and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report. Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added, warning of strong wind and high seas till late at night.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 5–15 KT, gusting to 25 KT in places daytime. Offshore wind will be northwesterly at a speed of 5–15 KT, gusting to 35 KT at times, decreasing to 10–20 KT by late night.

The sea state inshore will be 3–5 ft, falling to 2–4 ft by late at night. Offshore, it will be 4–8 ft / 12 ft, falling to 3–6 ft, by last night. Visibility inshore will be 5–10 km, while offshore it will be 5–9 km.

Inshore weather hot warning strong

MENAFN25092025000067011011ID1110108970

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search