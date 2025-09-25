Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Infiltration Attempt On Northern Border


2025-09-25 03:06:11
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone on Wednesday thwarted an infiltration attempt on its northern front, when an individual attempted to illegally cross the border.
Rules of engagement were applied, and the individual was apprehended and referred to the competent authorities.

