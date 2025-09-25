Army Foils Infiltration Attempt On Northern Border

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone on Wednesday thwarted an infiltration attempt on its northern front, when an individual attempted to illegally cross the border.Rules of engagement were applied, and the individual was apprehended and referred to the competent authorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.