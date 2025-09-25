Clean Fuel Advocate, The Fuel Ox Expands Initiatives With Growing EPA Product Certifications
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Asbury, NJ, September 24, 2025 - As clean fuel and sustainability initiatives receive pushback from those who wish to return to traditional fuel, Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) dba The Fuel Ox is showing that environmentally-conscious products are here to stay through the newest additions to their Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-certified array of additives.
"Clean fuel is the way of the future, and our team will never stop highlighting its power as well as proving how it beats out traditional additives every day of the week," said Rand Taylor, CEO of The Fuel Ox. "We couldn't be more proud of our recent certifications, all of which solidify our years-long goals and values as a company to provide consumers with efficient products that don't harm them or the planet."
Earlier this month, multiple products filed under EPA Title 40 CFR (Code of Federal Regulations), a distinction that handles the EPA's mission of protecting human health and the environment, received certification including Fuel Ox Rack (an all-season proprietary fuel detergent additive formulated to keep fuel systems clean while boosting engine performance, with the formula performing best in older vehicles, storage tanks, or fuels prone to carbon deposits/sludge buildup), Fuel Ox Cold Charge (a winter-centric proprietary cold pour point fuel treatment designed to improve vehicle performance and extend engine longevity with enhanced stability, dispersant/detergent features, and powerful cold pour point stability and lubrication perfect for dealing with problem fuels at lower temperatures), and Fuel Ox Freeze Guard (a military grade anti-gel additive that prevents fuel systems from gelling, freezing and removing water, while also designed to reduce cold filter plugging point (CFPP) by as much as 45 degree or 60 degree Pour Point).
Now, two new products have been added to the list:
Fuel Ox Winter Max: A specially-designed formulation that controls the growth of wax crystals in diesel fuel and ice formation in fuel filters which arise during cold weather operation. Winter Max enables diesel fuel to flow through even the smallest micron sized fuel filters at temperatures as low as -20, working in any combustible engine including automobiles, trucks, off-road vehicles, heavy equipment, trains, and ships.
Fuel Ox Marine with Combustion Catalyst: A unique, proprietary fuel treatment designed to improve marine vehicle performance and extend engine longevity, with enhanced stability and dispersant/detergent features making it indispensable in dealing with problem fuels or fuels in storage. The formula also works in any combustible engine including automobiles, trucks, off-road vehicles, heavy equipment, trains, and ships.
Previously, The Fuel Ox has received NSF-Certification and USDA-Certification for multiple products, including flagship additive Fuel Ox Infinity Lube Super Spray, a rarity in the fuel industry. The company also announced earlier this year its expansion into the maritime industry with membership into the American Waterways Operators (AWO).
About The Fuel Ox
The Fuel Ox is an international corporation dedicated to providing fuel consumers with the most technologically advanced fuel treatments and lubricants on the market while helping them reduce their footprint on the environment with bio-based, eco-friendly and almost completely toxin-free products. Registered as Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) and based in Asbury, NJ, The Fuel Ox manufactures fuel additives and lubricants to help improve fuel efficiency, operating life and performance of industrial equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, emissions, and pollutants. Its flagship products are Fuel Ox with Combustion Catalyst and Infinity Lube.
