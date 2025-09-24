Autonomous Data Platform Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Autonomous Data Platform Market Worth?

The market size of the autonomous data platform has seen a substantial increase recently. Expected to rise from $2.29 billion in 2024 to $2.88 billion in 2025, it foresees a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historical period include heightened enterprise demand, an escalation in data volumes, more prevalent finance adoption, a growing necessity for efficiency, and the increasing complexity of data environments.

Expectations are high for the autonomous data platform market as it is projected to experience a significant surge in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $7.11 billion by 2029, thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. The comprehensive growth anticipated in this forecast period is attributed to factors such as the growing reliance on cloud-based solutions, increased investment in analytics, an increasing need for instantaneous insights, stricter regulatory mandates, and notably, higher adoption rates within up-and-coming markets. Key trends expected to dominate this period include improvements in self-service capabilities, the unification of cloud environments, automation powered by cutting-edge technology, innovations in compliance solutions, and progressive advancements in artificial intelligence.

What Are The Factors Driving The Autonomous Data Platform Market?

The autonomous data platform market is anticipated to surge due to the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based services, which are delivered over the internet, provide users the ability to access data, applications, or computing resources remotely, eliminating dependency on in-house infrastructure. These services are gaining popularity due to their scalability and adaptability, allowing businesses to adjust resources as per requirement, bypassing significant initial infrastructure expenditures. Autonomous data platforms further augment cloud-based solutions, providing AI-powered automation, making them suitable for hybrid and multi-cloud settings. They curtail manual data management tasks by enabling intelligent monitoring, governance, and optimization, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making. For example, as per Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, in December 2023, 45.2% of businesses procured cloud computing services, witnessing a rise of 4.2% from 41% in 2021. Hence, the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions is fuelling the expansion of the autonomous data platform market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Autonomous Data Platform Market?

Major players in the Autonomous Data Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Amazon Inc.

. Google LLC

. Microsoft Corporation

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. SAP SE

. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

. SAS Institute Inc.

. Snowflake Inc.

. Teradata Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Autonomous Data Platform Industry?

Leading organizations in the autonomous data platform market are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions such as agentic data management systems to increase efficacy, improve data dependability, and decrease manual governance and supervision expenses. The term 'agentic data management systems' refers to AI-enabled platforms utilizing autonomous agents to smartly handle, fine-tune, and dictate their data infrastructure, excluding frequent human interference. For example, in May 2025, Acceldata Inc., an American company specializing in AI-supported data management, unveiled an agentic data management platform together with the xLake Model Context Protocol with Distributed Compute Server (MCP-DC). This standout, next-generation distributed data control plane is built to accommodate the agentic AI era. The platform combines automated root-cause analysis, flexible policy implementation, and a natural language collaboration interface, which minimizes dependence on manual data handling, boosts operational sturdiness, and enables firms to make rapid, data-centered decisions. These agents also function independently across a blend of hybrid and multi-cloud settings, guaranteeing constant observability, proactive anomaly identification, and smooth execution of governance protocols.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Autonomous Data Platform Market Share?

The autonomous data platform market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Support And Maintenance, Services, Platform, Integration, Advisory

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme), Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Data Integration, Data Analytics, Data Governance

5) By End Use: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Information Technology (It) And Telecom, Government, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Support And Maintenance: Technical Support, System Monitoring, Troubleshooting Services, Upgrades And Updates, Training And User Assistance,

2) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Training Services, Support Services,

3) By Platform: Data Management Platform, Data Integration Platform, Data Analytics Platform, Data Governance Platform, Cloud Data Platform,

4) By Integration: Application Integration, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Process Integration, System Integration,

5) By Advisory: Strategy Consulting, Data Architecture Consulting, Risk And Compliance Advisory, Technology Assessment, Implementation Guidance

What Are The Regional Trends In The Autonomous Data Platform Market?

In 2024, North America led in the Autonomous Data Platform Global Market Report and is projected to maintain a strong growth trajectory. The report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, which is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. Other regions featured in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

