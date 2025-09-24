Pagepeek Unveils AI Professor, An Academic Evaluation System With Customizable Rubrics And Scoring

Inspiring Innovation In Science

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Academic writing often involves uncertainty. Are arguments logically developed? Are references accurate? Will supervisors consider the analysis sufficient? Addressing these concerns, London-based platform PagePeek has introduced AI Professor , an evaluation tool designed to provide structured and transparent feedback before submission.

Six-Dimensional Evaluation

Unlike grammar checkers, AI Professor applies a framework aligned with international academic standards. It reviews:

Structure and logic

Theoretical depth

Data and evidence

Critical analysis

Language and fluency

References and formatting

Feedback goes beyond surface-level corrections, offering detailed evaluations of academic rigor and citation reliability.

Key Features

Customizable rubrics: Users can upload course-specific grading criteria or apply default standards modeled on leading universities.

Tiered assessment: Adaptable for undergraduate essays, postgraduate theses, doctoral research, and journal submissions.

Transparent scoring: Reports display reasoning processes, including citation tracking and logic mapping.

Knowledge base integration: For users who maintain personal literature databases within PagePeek, AI Professor draws on this material to provide discipline-specific commentary.

Workflow and Reporting

The evaluation process involves uploading a document, selecting academic level, and applying grading rubrics. Within minutes, a report is generated, including overall scores, sectional evaluations, and paragraph-level feedback with suggestions for revision.

Intended Users

The system is designed for:

1 preparing dissertations or coursework

2 submitting manuscripts to journals

3 and teaching teams seeking scalable initial feedback tools

Conclusion

AI Professor is intended as a support mechanism in academic writing. While not replacing human mentorship, it offers a consistent and structured evaluation framework to help align drafts with established academic standards.

About PagePeek

PagePeek is a London-based academic technology platform integrating ideation, research, writing, and evaluation modules. Its flagship tools are designed to support students, researchers, and institutions in producing work that meets academic expectations of rigor, clarity, and integrity.

