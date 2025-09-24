New Guided Journal 'Soulful Sundays' Offers Readers A Year Of Nature-Inspired Reflection
Soulful Sundays
Guided journal, Soulful Sundays by Sunita inspires mindfulness, reflection, and renewal through nature's rhythms and photography. All set for the global launchNature taught me the importance of stillness, courage, and presence. Soulful Sundays is my way of sharing that journey with others.” - Sunita GoldsteinSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epic-Retreats announces the release of Soulful Sundays – Nature's Infinite Wisdom, a guided journaling experience designed to help readers slow down, reconnect with nature, and rediscover inner peace. Written by mindfulness hiking guide and retreat leader, Sunita, this book offers a sanctuary for selfdiscovery, emotional renewal, and personal growth.
Born from Sunita's solo backpacking journey in Point Reyes, California, Soulful Sundays is a seasonally structured journal with weekly reflections, guided prompts, and stunning nature photography. Each chapter is inspired by the rhythms of the natural world, inviting readers to pause, reflect, and align their inner lives with the beauty and wisdom of the outdoors.
“This book was created during a time of deep reflection and personal transformation,” says Sunita.“Nature taught me the importance of stillness, courage, and presence. Soulful Sundays is my way of sharing that journey with others.”
With more than 15 years of experience leading wellness adventures and mindfulness hikes, Sunita brings a compassionate, grounded voice to the pages of this book. Her approach encourages readers to create weekly rituals, engage with their surroundings, and build a deeper connection with themselves and the world around them.
Soulful Sundays – Nature's Infinite Wisdom is ideal for readers seeking a thoughtful and structured approach to mindfulness, journaling, and personal renewal. It also makes a meaningful gift for those interested in wellness, self-care, and the healing power of nature.
