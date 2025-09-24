Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline 2025: Pioneering Clinical Developments By 55+ Global Leaders Delveinsight Featuring Nippon Shinyaku, Kartos Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline 2025"DelveInsight's,“Primary myelofibrosis- Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Primary myelofibrosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

As Primary Myelofibrosis continues to impact populations worldwide and is linked to comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, there is an increasing need for safer and more effective therapies. DelveInsight reports that over 55 pharmaceutical and biotech companies are actively developing more than 55 therapeutic candidates for Primary Myelofibrosis. These candidates are at various stages of clinical and preclinical development, highlighting the significant innovation and dedication to addressing this critical health challenge.

DelveInsight's“Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline Insight 2025” provides a comprehensive strategic review of the current R&D landscape, covering clinical trial progress, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, competitive dynamics, and key company initiatives. The report is an essential resource for stakeholders-including researchers, healthcare investors, and decision-makers-seeking insights into the evolving Primary Myelofibrosis therapeutics market and the innovations shaping its future.

Explore the Cutting-Edge Landscape of Primary myelofibrosis Drug Development

Key Takeaways from the Primary myelofibrosis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Primary Myelofibrosis pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape with over 55 active companies developing more than 55 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of Primary Myelofibrosis.

In February 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Selinexor, an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export, for both primary and secondary myelofibrosis treatment.

Key companies driving innovation in this space include Nippon Shinyaku, Kartos Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, and others, all working to enhance the treatment options for Primary Myelofibrosis. Notable pipeline therapies in development across various stages include NS-018, KRT-232, TP-3654, and additional candidates.

Primary myelofibrosis Overview:

Primary myelofibrosis (PMF), also called chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis or agnogenic myeloid metaplasia, is a rare bone marrow disorder in which normal marrow tissue is gradually replaced by fibrous scar-like material. This scarring disrupts blood cell production and can eventually lead to bone marrow failure.

Normally, the bone marrow contains a supportive meshwork produced by fibroblasts, which aids stem cell growth. In PMF, overactive platelets and abnormal megakaryocytes overstimulate fibroblasts, causing excessive fibrous tissue formation. This buildup reduces the marrow's ability to produce healthy red cells, white cells, and platelets, resulting in anemia, low platelet counts, and extramedullary hematopoiesis-the production of blood cells in other organs such as the spleen and liver, which then enlarge.

PMF is a chronic and uncommon condition, affecting roughly 1 in 55,000 people. Although it can develop at any age, it is most often diagnosed between 60 and 70 years old. Its exact cause is unclear, but cases are sometimes classified based on the presence of the JAK2 mutation. Rarely, prolonged exposure to benzene or high doses of ionizing radiation may play a role.

Approximately 20% of patients show no symptoms at diagnosis, with the condition often detected incidentally through routine blood tests. In those with symptoms, signs appear gradually, commonly including fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and palpitations due to anemia. Other nonspecific symptoms can include fevers, night sweats, unintentional weight loss, itching, and bone pain.

Almost all patients have an enlarged spleen at diagnosis, and in about one-third, the enlargement is severe, causing discomfort, fullness in the upper left abdomen, or pressure on the stomach, which may reduce appetite or cause indigestion. Liver enlargement occurs in roughly two-thirds of cases.

Diagnosis is made through physical examination, blood tests, and a bone marrow biopsy. While PMF is generally considered incurable, many patients experience periods of stability with mild or absent symptoms, allowing a relatively normal lifestyle. Disease progression varies widely, with some requiring treatment to manage symptoms while others remain asymptomatic for long periods.

Download the Primary myelofibrosis sample report to know in detail about the Primary myelofibrosis treatment market

Primary myelofibrosis Pipeline Analysis

The Primary myelofibrosis pipeline insights report 2025, provides insights into:



Provides comprehensive insights into key companies developing therapies in the Primary myelofibrosis Market.

Categorizes Primary myelofibrosis therapeutic companies by development stage: early, mid, and late-stage.

Highlights major companies involved in targeted therapy development, including both active and inactive (paused/discontinued) projects.

Reviews emerging Primary myelofibrosis drugs under development based on:



Stage of development



Primary myelofibrosis Route of administration



Target receptor



Monotherapy vs. combination therapy



Primary myelofibrosis Mechanism of action

Molecular type

Offers detailed analysis of:



Company-to-company and company-academia collaborations



Primary myelofibrosis Licensing agreements Funding and investment activities supporting future Primary myelofibrosis market advancement.

Unlock key insights into emerging Primary myelofibrosis therapies and market strategies here:

Primary myelofibrosis Emerging Drugs

NS 018: Nippon Shinyaku

Ilginatinib, formerly called NS-018, is a potent inhibitor of Janus kinase 2 (JAK2) and Src-family kinases being developed by Nippon Shinyaku. It is currently in Phase II clinical trials for treating Primary Myelofibrosis.

KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics

Navtemadlin (KRT-232) is a new, highly potent, and selective oral MDM2 inhibitor. It works by disrupting the MDM2-p53 interaction, presenting a potential treatment strategy for diseases including Myelofibrosis, Polycythemia Vera, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and Merkel Cell Carcinoma. The therapy is currently being evaluated in Phase II/III clinical trials for Primary Myelofibrosis.

TP 3654: Sumitomo Pharma Oncology

TP-3654 is an oral experimental PIM kinase inhibitor that exhibits potential antitumor and anti-fibrotic effects by mechanisms including the induction of apoptosis. It is currently undergoing Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of Primary Myelofibrosis.

Primary myelofibrosis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

Primary myelofibrosis Assessment by Product Type

. Mono

. Combination

. Mono/Combination

Primary myelofibrosis By Stage

. Late-stage products (Phase III)

. Mid-stage products (Phase II)

. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

. Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Primary myelofibrosis Assessment by Route of Administration

. Oral

. Parenteral

. Intravenous

. Subcutaneous

. Topical

Primary myelofibrosis Assessment by Molecule Type

. Recombinant fusion proteins

. Small molecule

. Monoclonal antibody

. Peptide

. Polymer

. Gene therapy

Download sample pages to get an in-depth assessment of the emerging Primary myelofibrosis therapies and key Primary myelofibrosis companies

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Primary myelofibrosis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Primary myelofibrosis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Primary myelofibrosis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Primary myelofibrosis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Primary myelofibrosis Discontinued Products

13. Primary myelofibrosis Product Profiles

14. Primary myelofibrosis Key Companies

15. Primary myelofibrosis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Primary myelofibrosis Unmet Needs

18. Primary myelofibrosis Future Perspectives

19. Primary myelofibrosis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the sample PDF to get detailed insights about the Primary myelofibrosis pipeline reports offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.