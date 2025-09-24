Representative Of Kuwait Amir Meets Liberian President In New York
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, has received Liberian President Josph Boakai on sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly at headquarters of the State of Kuwait Permanent Mission at the UN in New York.
His Highness the Crown Prince relayed greetings from His Highness the Amir to the Liberian president with whom he discussed bilateral relations and means of promoting the ties.
The audience was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Bureau Affairs Ambassador Bader Al-Tunaib and the State of Kuwait Permanent Representative at the UN, Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
mek
His Highness the Crown Prince relayed greetings from His Highness the Amir to the Liberian president with whom he discussed bilateral relations and means of promoting the ties.
The audience was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Bureau Affairs Ambassador Bader Al-Tunaib and the State of Kuwait Permanent Representative at the UN, Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
mek
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment