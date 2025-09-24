Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Representative Of Kuwait Amir Meets Liberian President In New York


2025-09-24 03:05:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, has received Liberian President Josph Boakai on sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly at headquarters of the State of Kuwait Permanent Mission at the UN in New York.
His Highness the Crown Prince relayed greetings from His Highness the Amir to the Liberian president with whom he discussed bilateral relations and means of promoting the ties.
The audience was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Bureau Affairs Ambassador Bader Al-Tunaib and the State of Kuwait Permanent Representative at the UN, Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
