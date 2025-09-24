Jeremy Renner's Happy To Be 'Hawkeye' In Season 2

Actor Jeremy Renner is "happy to do season two" of Hawkeye, he told People magazine.

"I love that character," he said of archer Clint Barton, or Hawkeye. "I think there's so much for us to do."

Recommended For You

"I'll always dance with Marvel. I'll always dance with them for sure when appropriate, when it's rocking," the Avengers star said.

Renner last played Clint in the first season of Hawkeye, which had six episodes. The 2021 Disney+ series costarred Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

In a previous interview, he revealed that he had been offered "half" of his salary from the first season to make a second.

"I'm like, 'It's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount,' " he said.

Renner also said that it was his near-fatal snowmobile accident on New Year's Day 2023 that led to Disney's "penny pinchers" to offer less, "'Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?' "

Jeremy suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after he was crushed by a snowplow in the January 2023 incident, which took place in a driveway near Renner's Lake Tahoe home.

He sustained extensive injuries, which required multiple titanium implants and a gruelling rehabilitation journey.

Renner's upcoming projects include Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (on Netflix on December 12). His Paramount+ drama, Mayor of Kingstown, will launch its fourth season on October 26.