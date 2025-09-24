Nnakina Xi-Amaru Fears

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Aboriginal Ministry of Justice (AMJ) continues to expand its role as the legal and administrative center of the Xi-Amaru Republic, providing essential services to Indigenous communities seeking self-determination and cultural restoration. Since its establishment on November 1, 2021, AMJ has developed comprehensive programs supporting tribal citizenship procedures, business formation, and education on Indigenous rights under international law.

The organization serves as a central hub for Indigenous families and entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of nation-building and economic development. Through its tribal screening and citizenship services , AMJ facilitates the process for individuals reclaiming their Indigenous identity and participating in the Xi-Amaru Republic's growing community.

A significant milestone in AMJ's development occurred on April 28, 2024, when the organization guided the ratification of the Xi-Amaru Republic's Constitution under the leadership of Chief Nnakina Xi-Amaru Fears. This constitutional framework establishes the foundation for self-governance and creates structured opportunities for citizen participation in the Republic's development.

AMJ's educational initiatives focus on increasing public awareness of Indigenous rights as outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the American Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (ADRIP). These programs aim to empower Indigenous communities with knowledge of their rights under international law while promoting understanding among the broader public.

The Ministry's business formation services support economic development within Indigenous communities by providing administrative assistance and guidance to entrepreneurs. This economic focus aligns with AMJ's broader mission of creating sustainable opportunities that benefit both citizens of the Xi-Amaru Republic and surrounding communities.

Operating with principles of transparency and community involvement, AMJ has established clear processes for its various services while maintaining a commitment to cultural restoration. The organization's approach emphasizes unity, dignity, and growth for Indigenous people across the continent.

For more information about the Aboriginal Ministry of Justice's services and initiatives , interested parties can visit the organization's website to learn about citizenship procedures, business formation support, and educational resources.

Aboriginal Ministry of Justice (AMJ) is the legal and administrative center of the Xi-Amaru Republic, an Indigenous government focused on justice, education, and community empowerment. Established on November 1, 2021, AMJ provides essential services including tribal screening, citizenship procedures, business formation, and public education on Indigenous rights under international law. The organization's mission centers on supporting citizens in reclaiming their identity, strengthening families, and participating in nation-building through transparent processes and cultural restoration initiatives.

