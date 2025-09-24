ULTIMATE LONG DRIVE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GOLFJOY TO EXPAND THE SPORT's REACH

Ultimate Long Drive, Inc.

Brings cutting-edge launch monitors and simulator technology to athletes, fans, and events worldwide along with ULD game mode and next-gen data and tools

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ultimate Long Drive (ULD ), the world's largest long drive golf organization, has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with GOLFJOY , a global leader in launch monitor and simulator technology. Through this alliance, GOLFJOY becomes the Official Launch Monitor and Simulator Partner of ULD, bringing state-of-the-art accuracy and new interactive experiences to players and fans.

For ULD, the collaboration is a strategic step forward in advancing competitive long drive both outdoors and indoors, while enhancing the accessibility of the sport for amateurs, juniors, and professionals alike.

“Our mission at Ultimate Long Drive is to grow long drive across every level of the game,” said Kevin Porter, President of ULD.“By incorporating GOLFJOY's incredible technology into our events and programs, we're equipping athletes with tools that provide real-time precision, while also opening doors to virtual and simulator-based play. This is a leap toward making long drive a truly year-round sport for everyone.”

Expanding the Athlete and Fan Experience

GOLFJOY's launch monitors and simulators will be integrated into ULD competitions, providing players with cutting-edge data and fans with enhanced viewing engagement. Beyond the competition grid, the partnership will also introduce unique digital experiences, including an exclusive ULD game mode, allowing golfers everywhere to enjoy long drive virtually.

“Teaming up with ULD allows us to showcase how technology can power the sport's growth,” said Larry Wang, CEO of GOLFJOY.“Long drive is golf's most dynamic and powerful format, and together with ULD we'll bring new dimensions of accuracy, engagement, and fun to players of every age.”

Driving Growth Worldwide

The partnership debuts at upcoming ULD competitions, where athletes, fans, and grassroots participants will be introduced to GOLFJOY technology in action. With divisions spanning from age 7-and-under to 85-and-over, along with adaptive and valor divisions for athletes with disabilities and first responders, ULD ensures that everyone has a chance to experience the thrill of long drive.

By combining GOLFJOY's innovation with ULD's global competition framework, the partnership will help create greater visibility for long drive and continue to build a community united by the excitement of the sport.

About Ultimate Long Drive

Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. (ULD) is the premier global long drive organization, offering competitions for athletes of all ages and abilities. With over 200 annual events spanning local leagues, regional majors, and the ULD World Championship, ULD provides an inclusive platform for juniors, amateurs, professionals, adaptive athletes, and valor competitors. Recognized as the largest and most diverse long drive organization in the world, ULD is committed to growing the sport and inspiring golfers everywhere to test their power. Learn more at

.

About GOLFJOY

GOLFJOY is a team of golfers, engineers, and innovators dedicated to advancing the indoor and simulator golf experience. With more than 26 years of expertise, GOLFJOY delivers launch monitors and simulators known for their unmatched accuracy and visual quality. Their mission is to make golf easy, precise, and fun-whether for home, commercial, or professional use. Learn more at

.

