USDCAD Wave Analysis 24 September 2025


2025-09-24 02:07:31
USDCAD: ⬆️ Buy

– USDCAD reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3900l

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the pivotal support level 1.3715 (which has been reversing the price from the start of August) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support area was further strengthened by the support trendline of the daily up channel from July and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

USDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise further in the active impulse wave 3 toward the next resistance level 1.3900.

