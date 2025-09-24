MP CM Distributes Job Letters To 815 Tribal Youths Recruited As 'Special Auxiliary Force' In Naxal-Hit Districts
The decision is part of the Madhya Pradesh government's plan to raise a special auxiliary force to monitor the movements of Maoists in the three Left-wing extremism-affected districts - Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori in the state.
Appointment letters were released during a government programme organised in Balaghat, during which Yadav also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 75 development works worth Rs 244 crore.
A proposal to recruit 850 village-level posts under 'Special Auxiliary Force' in Naxal-affected districts to boost community vigilance and aid security forces was approved by the state Cabinet in June this year. The tenure of the force is one year.
As per the information, jawans recruited in the force will keep surveillance on the Maoists by monitoring their movements in their respective areas of jurisdiction. The development is in line with the Centre's vision to end Naxalism by 2026.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister also transferred a bonus amount of Rs 337.12 crore directly into the bank accounts of 6.69 lakh farmers and announced some other development projects.
Addressing the programme, Yadav asserted that the economic strength of farmers is the foundation of development. "The prosperity of farmers who nourish the nation's belly is the prosperity of all," he added.
During his speech, Yadav also slammed the opposition Congress over its claim that the BJP government has imposed a 0 per cent GST on beef. In a sharp reply, Yadav said, "Congress has always maintained close relations with cow smugglers, and they can't give a lecture on this to the BJP."
Initially, the controversy began when Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Tuesday accused the BJP government of removing all GST on beef and questioned the party's stand on protecting cows while allegedly encouraging beef trade.
