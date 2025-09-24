Ibuild Design And Construction Gains Traction Across Bay Area With Commercial And Luxury Residential Projects

New Bay Area Design-Build Firm

iBuild is gaining fast traction in Northern California with expert buildouts for restaurants, supermarkets, medical spaces, and luxury home remodels.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iBuild Design and Construction , Northern California's newest high-end design-build firm , is already making waves in the architecture and construction industry. With a focus on commercial buildouts and luxury home remodels, iBuild is quickly establishing itself as the go-to partner for sophisticated, end-to-end building solutions.

Specializing in restaurant, supermarket, and retail construction projects, iBuild delivers unparalleled craftsmanship, cost-effective solutions, and a seamless design-to-build process that has already captured the attention of business owners and property developers across the Bay Area.

"We knew there was a gap in the market for a firm that could combine cutting-edge architectural design with expert construction management under one roof," said Chris Dalikas, Founder and CEO of iBuild. "Our early success confirms that clients are craving an integrated experience that blends both design and build services."

Since launching, iBuild has already completed multiple high-profile projects, including full-service supermarket buildouts, well-designed office spaces and other TI tentative improvement projects. These design-build projects showcase iBuild's ability to manage complex commercial needs while remaining focused on budget, timeline, and quality.

One recent design-build project, a flagship medical/cosmetic packaging facility in Livermore, was delivered ahead of schedule and praised for its innovative design, efficient use of space, and impeccable construction standards. The team worked closely with the client from initial planning through to final inspection, embodying the firm's mission of seamless execution and long-term value.

In addition to its strong performance in the commercial space, iBuild is also gaining traction in the luxury residential market, managing multimillion-dollar remodels that reflect the highest standards in design, detail, and execution. From Hillsborough estates to Napa retreats, iBuild is redefining what it means to craft a home with legacy in mind.

The company's growth is being fueled by its unique advantage as a true design-build firm, integrating architectural vision with construction expertise. This streamlined approach eliminates the traditional disconnect between designers and builders, ensuring a collaborative, cohesive process from concept to completion.

"Our clients don't just want a building. They want a statement piece, a place that reflects their brand, values, or lifestyle. That's what we deliver," added Antonio Martinez, COO. "Our ability to handle everything under one roof gives us a clear edge in delivering faster timelines, better coordination, and superior outcomes."

With a growing portfolio, expanding team, and increasing recognition across the industry, iBuild is poised for continued success in the months ahead. As the demand for turnkey building solutions grows, the company remains committed to its mission of delivering high-level professionalism, unmatched expertise, and a client-centered approach tailored to the diverse needs of Northern California's most discerning clients.

About iBuild Design and Construction

Headquartered in Burlingame, CA, iBuild is the Bay Area's premier design-build contractor, providing innovative, full-service architecture and construction for commercial, industrial, and high-end residential properties. With deep roots in California's construction and design landscape, iBuild offers a seamless, cost-effective process that transforms vision into reality.

