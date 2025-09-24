Egnyte's Global Summit To Focus On Unlocking Data's Potential In The Age Of AI
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced its annual global summit will take place November 11-13, 2025, in San Francisco. The event will feature hands-on workshops, break-out sessions, and networking opportunities focused on how companies can unlock the potential of their data with the power of AI.
“The conversation around AI has moved beyond hype; leaders now demand practical, secure strategies for implementation. Our Global Summit is designed to cut through the noise, connecting innovators who are actively building and deploying AI solutions to solve real-world business problems,” said Vineet Jain, co-founder and CEO of Egnyte.“We are thrilled to host this year's event in San Francisco, empowering attendees to head back to their companies with a clear playbook to make the most of secure cloud collaboration in the age of AI.”
The event will feature a keynote address from Sol Rashidi, a technology executive, AI author, and former Chief AI Officer, on actionable strategies for integrating AI into your workforce. She will provide attendees with strategies on how HR, leadership, and middle management can unite to build a resilient, future-ready team prepared for the challenges and opportunities of a human + AI workplace.
Attendees will get an exclusive look at Egnyte's AI Pulse Market Report at the event and gain valuable insights from speakers across a range of industry-leading organizations, including:
- Jason Maddox, Chief Information Security Officer at Roark Capital Greg Schleusner, Principal and Director Of Design Technology at HOK Neil Goldberg, Vice President of Technology at IMRE Markus Weidner, Chief Innovation Officer at Pennoni
The event will feature a welcome event on Tuesday, keynote addresses and expert-led discussions, followed by an exclusive networking event on Wednesday, and hands-on breakout sessions for attendees to bring actionable insights back to their companies on Thursday morning.
To learn more about Egnyte's Global Summit and register, click here . Space is limited. Secure your place and take advantage of early bird pricing before it ends on September 30, 2025.
About Egnyte
Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
Erin Mancini
...
Legal Disclaimer:
