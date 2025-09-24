Tallo Surpasses 2 Million Users, Empowering The Next Generation Of Talent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital platform delivers career exploration, skill development, and direct employer connections for students and early talent nationwide

RESTON, VA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tallo, a leading digital platform for career discovery and development, has surpassed 2 million users nationwide. By offering career exploration, skill-building resources, and direct connections to employers, Tallo helps students and early talent prepare for meaningful futures. As part of the Stride, Inc. portfolio, this milestone underscores the growing demand for accessible, technology-driven career planning tools.

According to Tallo's 2025 "The Resource Gap " survey of more than 2,000 young adults, nearly two-thirds are still unsure about their career direction, while one in four struggle to find a job in their intended career field. Additionally, concerns about accumulating student debt and uncertainty about meeting rising living costs are top of mind for young adults when navigating their career paths.

“Tallo's momentum shows that for too long, many young people have been trying to figure out a career path on their own,” said Allison Danielsen, Tallo CEO.“From ages 13 to 30, Tallo is with them from the first question to the first job, helping them explore what's possible, build confidence, and take the next step towards a successful career.”

Tallo provides users with a suite of free resources and opportunities, including:

Exploration of 1,800 careers across 170 pathways

Real-time insights from Lightcast, a leading provider of labor market data

A scholarship search tool with 20,000+ opportunities

Digital portfolio building

Direct connections to employers with internships and job openings

Tallo's 2 million users represent diverse goals, educational journeys, and career paths. Through Tallo's extensive career database and scholarship search tools, where more than half of available funding supports training or education outside of four-year degrees, users discover that success comes through many different routes. "Every path to career success looks different, and our platform reflects that reality," said Danielsen. "Whether users are exploring apprenticeships, technical certifications, two-year programs, or four-year degrees, they can find relevant resources and opportunities that match their goals."

Since 2012, Tallo has supported young people at every stage of career development – from high school students planning their futures to adults re-entering the workforce or seeking career advancement - by connecting them with employers, training programs, and post-secondary institutions nationwide. The platform connects early talent to in-demand careers while providing employers with access to talent and actionable insights that inform strategies and drive results.

About Tallo

Tallo is a free digital career platform that moves individuals age 13-30 from career uncertainty to confident action, providing the tools and connections for lasting success. With over 2 million users, Tallo helps individuals discover and explore career options, learn and earn valuable credentials, and ultimately, connect directly with employers to get a job that helps them build a better life. Tallo provides the tools for every step of the journey. Tallo is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., (NYSE: LRN) a leader in online education. Learn more at .

