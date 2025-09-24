COMESA RIA Launches Capacity Building Programme To Boost Foreign Direct Investment In Eastern And Southern Africa

Through targeted capacity building, the initiative enhances investment-readiness and FDI facilitation in the region.

- Ms. Heba Salama, CEO of COMESA RIA

CAIRO, EGYPT, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The COMESA Regional Investment Agency (RIA) has taken a major step to enhance investment readiness across its 21 member states through an EU-funded capacity-building programme. In June 2025, over 700 diplomats, diaspora coordinators, and national investment officials received advanced training on investor targeting, diaspora engagement, and cross-border facilitation.

The initiative strengthens how national agencies engage investors, develop diaspora cooperation frameworks, and streamline procedures, supporting RIA's mandate as COMESA's regional investment promotion body.

COMESA RIA provides investors with market intelligence , regulatory guidance, and connections to governments and institutions, while building the capacity of national Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) and ministries.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Heba Salama, CEO of COMESA RIA, said:

"We bridge the interests of international investors and national priorities, ensuring clarity for investors and empowering national agencies to deliver competitive, harmonised services-driving sustainable economic transformation."

With 21 member countries representing over 640 million people and a GDP of USD 1 trillion, COMESA remains one of Africa's largest economic blocs. RIA continues to drive coordinated policies, data-driven promotion, and professionalisation of IPAs to attract sustainable investment across the region.

