Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HH The Amir Leaves New York


2025-09-24 04:01:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left New York after heading the delegation of the State of Qatar participating in the meetings of 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, held in the United States of America York delegation United Nations General Assembly

