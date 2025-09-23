End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline Drugs Report 2025 By Delveinsight: An In-Depth Outlook On Emerging Therapies, Novel Mechanisms, Clinical Trials, And Future Market Dynamics

DelveInsight's, "End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline Insight, 2025," report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in End Stage Renal Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the End Stage Renal Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the End Stage Renal Disease pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline? Click here to explore the therapies and trials making headlines @ End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline Report



On 09 September 2025, Pathalys Pharma announced a study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PLS240 in patients with hemodialysis-dependent end stage kidney disease (ESKD) and secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT). The study consists of two phases. First, a placebo-controlled, double-blind phase where patients will be randomly assigned to either receive dose-titrated PLS240 or matching placebo for 27 weeks.

DelveInsight's End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 4+ active players working to develop 4+ pipeline therapies for End Stage Renal Disease treatment.

The leading End Stage Renal Disease Companies such as Aronora, Resverlogix Corporation, Vascular Therapies and others. Promising End Stage Renal Disease Therapies such as Zepatier, Mavyret, Epclusa, Empagliflozin 10 MG, Aranesp®, AMG 073, Cinacalcet and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in End Stage Renal Disease? Dive into the full pipeline insights @ End Stage Renal Disease Clinical Trials Assessment

The End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to End Stage Renal Disease.

End Stage Renal Disease Overview

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is a severe and irreversible decline in kidney function that is fatal without dialysis or transplantation. It is characterized by a glomerular filtration rate (GFR) of less than 15 mL per minute per 1.73 m2 body surface area, which is significantly lower than the typical kidney function of 90 mL per minute per 1.73 m2. ESRD is a common complication of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which can be caused by various factors such as advanced age, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, a history of renal disease, and substance abuse like tobacco, heroin, or analgesics. The condition is associated with a range of maladaptive changes, including fluid retention, anaemia, disturbances of bone and mineral metabolism, dyslipidaemia, and protein energy malnutrition, which can contribute to increased cardiovascular risk and mortality.

End Stage Renal Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

AB002: Aronora

The company's lead product candidate, AB002 (E-WE thrombin), is a first-in-class protein C activator enzyme. AB002 has been designed to act in part by increasing the surface concentration of the anticoagulant, profibrinolytic, and cytoprotective enzyme, endogenous activated protein C (APC), at the site of developing blood clots via targeted cellular delivery. This unique mechanism of action allows AB002 to target cell-rich pathological blood clots (thrombi) without disabling vital hemostasis. AB002 received FDA Fast Track designation. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with End-Stage Renal Disease.

Apabetalone: Resverlogix Corporation

Apabetalone (RVX-208), is a first-in-class, small molecule, therapeutic candidate with an epigenetic mechanism of action. It is a BD2 (bromodomain) selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor that works in preventing and treating disease by regulating the expression of disease-causing genes. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with End-Stage Renal Disease.

If you're tracking ongoing End Stage Renal Disease Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read. Tap to see the breakthroughs @ End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Drugs

The End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of End Stage Renal Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for End Stage Renal Disease Treatment.

End Stage Renal Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

End Stage Renal Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the End Stage Renal Disease market.

End Stage Renal Disease Companies

Aronora, Resverlogix Corporation, Vascular Therapies and others.

End Stage Renal Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

End Stage Renal Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline Report covers it all – check it out now @ End Stage Renal Disease Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

End Stage Renal Disease Companies- Aronora, Resverlogix Corporation, Vascular Therapies and others.

End Stage Renal Disease Therapies- Zepatier, Mavyret, Epclusa, Empagliflozin 10 MG, Aranesp®, AMG 073, Cinacalcet and others.

End Stage Renal Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination End Stage Renal Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Stay ahead in Healthcare Research – discover what's next for the End Stage Renal Disease Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ End Stage Renal Disease Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryEnd-Stage Renal Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentEnd-Stage Renal Disease – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)AB002: AronoraDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsEnd-Stage Renal Disease Key CompaniesEnd-Stage Renal Disease Key ProductsEnd-Stage Renal Disease- Unmet NeedsEnd-Stage Renal Disease- Market Drivers and BarriersEnd-Stage Renal Disease- Future Perspectives and ConclusionEnd-Stage Renal Disease Analyst ViewsEnd-Stage Renal Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.