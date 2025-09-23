Amir Rep. Meets Lebanese Pres., On UNGA Sidelines
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met on Tuesday Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on the sidelines of the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Lebanese president.
Both sides discussed deep-rooted bilateral relations, and means of boosting and developing them in a manner that achieves common interest of both nations, along with the developments on regional and international arenas.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Amiri Diwan's Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Issa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai attended the meeting. (end)
