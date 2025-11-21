Veteran-Owned Businesses To Gain Competitiveness Under New Law UVF Head

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Karina Doroshenko, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Veterans Foundation (UVF).

“Many veterans are concerned that while they spent considerable time on the front line, their colleagues were building careers or developing businesses. That is why we are now working to ensure that the Law on Veteran Entrepreneurship provides veteran-owned businesses with certain benefits. Unfortunately, under current conditions they are not competitive. It is hardly fair when one person builds a career and a business while another is defending Ukraine. This law should create many advantages for veteran entrepreneurs,” Doroshenko said.

According to her, considerable efforts are already being made to support the reintegration of veterans. She highlighted the Career Day for Veterans held in Lviv.

“Such events are very important, as veterans need to engage with society, meet others who succeeded, believed in themselves, and moved forward. Today I saw winners of our previous programs. They came to support their fellow veterans. At one time, they also doubted themselves, but by following the example of other veterans, they won grants and are now very happy with their achievements,” she noted.

Doroshenko added that veterans who already run businesses not only support each other with materials, discounts, and services, but also act as mentors for those who have just won grants - advising them on issues such as identifying risks when preparing budgets.

She emphasized that veterans represent a vast human potential that can and should be used effectively.

“Veterans are returning to the regions, and this creates opportunities for new jobs. They pay taxes, which strengthens local communities. It is important to show veterans not as people in need of benefits, but as individuals with opportunities. The number of veterans already in the country - and those yet to come - is a tremendous human resource that should be utilized by the state, business, and civil society,” the UVF head stressed.

