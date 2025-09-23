K-Food Summer Experience Programme In Dubai Successfully Concludes

The 'K-Food Summer Experience Programme', designed to promote Korean agricultural and fishery products, was successfully held in Dubai from June to August. The campaign, aimed at bringing Korean food closer to dining tables around the world, took place at Korea360, located in Dubai Festival City Mall.

The programme kicked off in June with a large-scale cooking show featuring renowned Korean chef Choi Hyun-seok. His live demonstration of Korean dishes captivated the local audience and significantly raised interest in K-Food. In July and August, a series of interactive weekend programs followed, offering consumers the chance to experience and enjoy Korean ingredients firsthand.

The programme consisted of three main components: the SNS-based“Wanted” event, the“Pick & Pack” bottle-decorating activity, and the“Cook & Connect” cooking sessions. The“Wanted” event encouraged participants to find designated Korean products each week and upload them on Instagram to receive giveaways, effectively boosting K-Food's visibility on social media and driving traffic to Korea360. In“Pick & Pack,” locally distributed Tritan bottles made in Korea were handed out for consumers to decorate with Korean-themed stickers and Hangul lettering, creating a deeper sense of connection to Korean food and culture beyond a simple giveaway. Finally, the“Cook & Connect” sessions – held 12 times in total (six with agricultural products and six with seafood) – invited local chefs to demonstrate easy, practical Korean recipes. Participants had the opportunity to taste the dishes, ask questions, and learn concrete ways to incorporate Korean ingredients into their daily meals.

One local participant commented:“K-Food is not just a special taste but something I realized can easily be enjoyed at home. By taking part in this programme, I felt Korean agricultural and fishery products become much more familiar.”

In August, a dedicated B2B event was also held, inviting local buyers and distributors. The session provided valuable insights into Korean agri-food products and brands, while also serving as a platform to discuss export opportunities. The event fostered meaningful connections between Korean companies and Middle Eastern buyers, laying the groundwork for future business expansion.

The campaign further gained traction through the active participation of regional influencers, amplifying K-Food's presence across social media platforms. Many visitors expressed keen interest in Korean culture and products, reaffirming Korea360's role as a vital bridge between Korea and the Middle East.

Yongpil Jeon, Director of the aT Center Dubai Branch, stated:“This K-Food Summer Experience Programme went beyond a one-time promotion, demonstrating that Korean agricultural and fishery products are establishing themselves as a competitive global food culture. It also reaffirmed that Korea360 serves as a key platform connecting both consumers and buyers to Korea's diverse products and culture.”

The success of this programme has proven that Korea360 is more than just an exhibition space-it is a hub that effectively spreads Korean food and culture in the local market. Moving forward, Korea360 plans to expand its programs to further strengthen cultural exchange and business cooperation between Korea and the Middle East.