Muaither And Al Bidda Claim Impressive Wins In QSL Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Muaither thumped Al Gharafa 5-2 while Abdallah Ahmed Nouri's hat-trick powered Al Bidda to a 3-1 victory over Al Sadd as Second Division sides excelled in the second round of the QSL Cup yesterday.

Muaither looked impressive from the kick-off at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium, building a strong 3-1 lead in the first half.

Albert Ramis struck the opener in the 16th minute, with Youssef Al Yahri regaining the lead for Muaither after Florinel Coman had levelled for Al Gharafa with a spot kick in the 26th minute.

Ivan Morales added a third for Muaither in first-half stoppage time to make it 3-1.

Coman brought Al Gharafa back into the match with a goal in the 54th minute but Ramis restored Muaither's two-goal cushion with his second strike just three minutes later.

Abdulrahman Al Salahi sealed the emphatic win with a goal in the 67th minute as Muaither claimed their first victory of the tournament following a goalless draw against Al Markhiya in the opening round.

Al Gharafa, who played out a 3-3 draw against Al Sadd in their first match, remain on one point.

At Stadium 974, Nouri put Al Bidda ahead in the seventh minute, tapping in from close range off a cross from Tiku Cosmas.

Al Sadd's persistence paid off when Yamaan Jarrar pulled one back in the 52nd minute, finishing from the centre of the box after receiving a cross from Hashim Ali.

But Nouri restored Al Bidda's lead in the 75th minute - again assisted by Cosmas - and completed his hat-trick with a last-gasp goal, sealing a memorable win for the Second Division side.

Meanwhile, another Second Division side, Al Waab held Al Arabi to a 1-1 draw at Al Khor Stadium.

Ahmed Moeen opened the scoring for Al Arabi in the 26th minute with a diving touch, set up by Isaac Lehadj's clever back pass.

Skipper Baha Faisal equalised for Al Waab in the 70th minute, chipping into an open goal after substitute Ameer Fowadah's cross, with Al Arabi goalkeeper Mohamed Saeed Ibrahim caught out after charging forward to block Fowadah.

Al Arabi were playing under coach Yeray Rodriguez, who was elevated from the U-23 side to replace Pablo Amo.

Amo's contract was terminated following the team's 8-1 loss to Al Duhail in the Qatar Stars League.

At Al Shamal Stadium, Al Duhail took their points tally to four after edging Mesaimeer 2-1.

Youssef Dhaflaoui gave Mesaimeer the lead in the 23rd minute, but Tahsin Mohammed equalised immediately in the 24th minute, with the teams heading into halftime locked at 1-1.

Hamada Ghazi netted the winner for Al Duhail in the 70th minute to secure all three points.

Today, Al Shahania will meet Al Shamal while Al Rayyan will take on Al Wakrah in the other match.

QSL CUP

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

Mesaimeer 1-2 Al Duhail

Muaither 5-2 Al Gharafa

Al Bidda SC 3-1 Al Sadd

Al Arabi 1-1 Al Waab

TODAY'S FIXTURES

Al Shahania vs Al Shamal at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium (18:00)

Al Rayyan vs Al Wakrah at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium (20:00)

TOMORROW

Umm Salal vs Al Khor at Al Khor Stadium (18:00)

Qatar SC vs Al Kharaitiyat at Al Shamal Sports Club (18:00)

Lusail SC vs Al Ahli at 974 Stadium (20:00)

Al Sailiya vs Al Markhiya at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman (20:00)