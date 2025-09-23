Subroto Cup 2025: Amenity Public School, Farook School Storm Into Junior Boys (U-17) Final

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Amenity Public School will take on Farook Higher Secondary School in the final of the Junior Boys (U-17) category of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament here on Tuesday, producing identical lone-goal wins on Tuesday.

The semifinal stage of the prestigious event produced two gripping encounters, where four teams with different styles, strategies, and tactics came together with just one dream: a place in the grand finale. From swift attacking moves to composed defensive play, the day was a showcase of discipline, determination, and dynamism.

In the first semifinal, Amenity Public School (CBSE) edged past ASC Centre, Army Boys Company, 1-0. After a tense battle that saw both teams trading chances, Raziio's decisive strike in the 67th minute sealed Amenity's passage to the final. Army Boys fought till the last whistle, but the opportunity slipped away despite their spirited effort.

The second semifinal saw Farook Higher Secondary School (Kerala) clinch a narrow 1-0 win over RMSA School (Mizoram). In a match defined by tight defending and quick counterattacks, Asmil's goal in the 61st minute proved enough to book Kerala's spot in the title clash. Mizoram tried to push forward with attacking intent and precise passes, but couldn't find the finishing touch.

Both Amenity Public School and Farook Higher Secondary School now stand just one step away from glory. With their blend of skill, composure, and resilience, the stage is perfectly set for an electrifying showdown on September 25th, where the best of youth football will battle for the coveted Subroto Cup Junior Boys (U-17)