MZF Protocol Launches AI-Powered Decentralized Funding Platform For Pre-TGE Pioneers

- Jerome Dadon, Co-Founder & CEONY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MZF Protocol , a groundbreaking decentralized finance platform launched today, is poised to usher in a new era of capital deployment tailored for Pre-TGE (Pre-Token Generation Event) ventures seeking access to capital with zero equity dilution.Designed to bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional credit markets, MZF Protocol offers alternative debt capital solutions, including pre-TGE loans, revenue-based financing, and convertible debt, enabling Web3-native startups to access non-dilutive funding in a scalable and compliant way, helping to foster innovation and reward early-stage investors.One of the world's first AI funding solutions built for token generation, MZF Protocol features a blockchain-native payment infrastructure that facilitates the deployment of capital for pre-TGE startups, early stage blockchain businesses, and Web2.5 companies leveraging blockchain and AI. The dApp (decentralised app) will connect startups with investors via an underwriting funnel, ensuring transparent, auditable fund flows and smart contract-automated settlements.Key features include:- On-chain payment rails for secure and transparent transactions- KYC-gated access control to ensure compliance and trust- Real-time auditability to minimize counterparty risk- Smart contract automation for efficient deal execution and settlementMZF Protocol Co-Founder and CEO, Jerome Dadon, says of the launch: "MZF Protocol provides both a lifeline and a pathway to growth that's currently extremely scarce for pre-TGE start-ups suffocated by an outmoded funding ecosystem which deprives Web3 pioneers of early stage growth capital.“By leveraging smart contracts, on-chain transparency and powerful AI models, we're empowering start-ups to grow without sacrificing equity, while providing investors with secure, high-yield opportunities tied to token rights."Startups and new businesses looking to explore alternative, non-dilutive funding opportunities can apply for a free MZF Protocol assessment now at mzfprotocol/apply-for-funding .Set to be listed with crypto exchange ProBit from November 14 2025 and currently available via a pre-sale at href="" rel="external nofollow" mzfprotoco , the $MZF utility token powers the MZF Protocol platform, allowing holders to stake tokens to earn rewards from a dedicated pool, join exclusive funding opportunities with vetted startups, and access special community features that boost engagement and show support for high-potential projects. With a fixed supply of 500 million tokens (up to 17.5 million of which will be in circulation at launch) a four-year halving schedule will create scarcity, encourage early investment, and foster long-term value for holders through sustainable value creation.Led by Jerome Dadon – Founder and CEO of MezFi, a groundbreaking blockchain platform democratizing access to mezzanine finance in the property sector for investors in Australia, set to deploy funds from its first raise in the coming months – The MZF Protocol team comprises seasoned experts in blockchain technology, finance, and startup ecosystems, bringing together decades of experience to drive innovation in decentralized finance. With backgrounds in developing scalable DeFi solutions, structuring complex financial instruments, and fostering Web3 communities, the team is uniquely positioned to execute MZF's vision of revolutionizing capital access for early-stage ventures.Launch partners include MochaX, a leading tokenized early-stage fund bridging traditional finance and digital assets; ProBit, a top cryptocurrency exchange known for its secure and scalable trading platform; Hashlock, an industry leader in blockchain security and smart contract auditing; Labrys, a specialist blockchain development agency; Tokenise, a premier platform for launching and managing digital assets; and KPMG, a global powerhouse in accounting and advisory services.“MZF Protocol is designed to be more than a platform; it's a movement to democratize access to capital and opportunity in Web3," says Dadon. "We're building a future where startups and investors can thrive together, trustfully and transparently, on a global scale."For more information on MZF Protocol visit or access the presale to obtain tokens.Disclaimer: This information is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Nothing herein shall be construed as a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any digital asset, security, or financial instrument. Participation in the MZF Protocol, including but not limited to the purchase, holding, or use of $MZF tokens, involves significant risk. Digital assets are volatile, may lose value, and may be subject to regulatory, technological, or market uncertainties. MZF Protocol, its affiliates, and team members disclaim all liability for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss or damage arising from reliance on this information.

