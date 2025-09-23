Ex-TCS Employee Claims Assault By HR Over Severance Pay, Company Denies Allegations

MENAFN - Live Mint) A former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee in a now-viral Reddit post has alleged that he was physically assaulted by members of the company's Human Resources (HR) team after he sought clarity on severance benefits. The IT services major has strongly denied the charge, calling it a“misrepresentation of facts.”

The incident came to light through a post on Reddit's r/IndianWorkplace community, sparking debate around corporate governance and workplace conduct in India's IT sector.

The individual, who claims to have been terminated on September 19 at TCS's Yamuna office in Noida , detailed that his sudden termination left him seeking answers on three key points: the grounds for termination, whether severance pay would be provided, as the company had reportedly indicated in media statements, and the exit formalities, including return of equipment.

According to the employee, repeated attempts via email and phone to reach HR went unanswered, and his system access was blocked by mid-morning on the same day. He said he then visited the office in person, where he was allegedly told by an HR staffer:“You are terminated. Fight wherever you want.”

The situation reportedly escalated when the employee revisited the office with his phone camera recording. He claims HR staff tried to seize his device, during which he was physically restrained and injured. He later filed a complaint with the police, along with video evidence, but alleged that HR representatives declined to appear at the station when summoned.

In his Reddit post, the former employee described the experience as“humiliating” and said he is now considering legal recourse through the labour court or civil action.

In response to Mint's queries, TCS said:“The allegations made here are inaccurate and a misrepresentation of facts.”

Meanwhile, the Reddit post caught the attention of the netizens and sparked intense discussion on the platform. A user advised,“Put the video out. Now it's not about termination, it's about physical harassment. Once the video goes viral, see how the company flips. The company will put everything on the HRs and fire them instead .”

Another user suggested, "Do an FIR against the HR against such issue. If police is not registering than go to court. You have the evidence.

A person cannot deny a summoning by the police. He denied because FIR is not filed. Don't file against the company, that would become a civil matter and chances are it will take years but for HR it is a criminal offence and police has to act hastly for such issues."

“Post it on LinkedIn..tag HR and people there...if they had sent mail then put screenshots...ask everyone to like post,” the third user suggested.