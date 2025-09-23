Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Sudan’s El Fasher
(MENAFN) The humanitarian crisis in El Fasher, North Darfur’s capital, has worsened dramatically, with deadly violence and fresh waves of displacement intensifying the suffering of civilians, United Nations officials reported on Monday. Meanwhile, efforts to combat a cholera outbreak in western Darfur continue, despite the worsening conditions.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), "Deadly attacks and fresh displacement compound the suffering of civilians." The agency added that ongoing violence is severely hampering relief efforts, further straining the humanitarian response.
The International Organization for Migration disclosed that over 7,500 people fled the Abu Shouk displacement camp and surrounding areas of El Fasher on Thursday and Friday, as insecurity in the region escalated.
In a stark warning issued over the weekend, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher stated that El Fasher is "on the brink," with civilians enduring conditions akin to famine. Fletcher called for an immediate halt to the fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed Forces, underscoring the urgent need to protect civilians and allow humanitarian aid access.
Despite the dire security situation, a cholera vaccination campaign, backed by the UN and its partners, has been launched across western Darfur. The initiative aims to vaccinate 1.9 million individuals, with the cholera crisis deepening. OCHA reported over 5,200 suspected cholera cases in South Darfur and more than 250 deaths since May.
The ongoing violence and disease outbreaks continue to challenge relief efforts, putting further strain on an already fragile humanitarian situation.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), "Deadly attacks and fresh displacement compound the suffering of civilians." The agency added that ongoing violence is severely hampering relief efforts, further straining the humanitarian response.
The International Organization for Migration disclosed that over 7,500 people fled the Abu Shouk displacement camp and surrounding areas of El Fasher on Thursday and Friday, as insecurity in the region escalated.
In a stark warning issued over the weekend, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher stated that El Fasher is "on the brink," with civilians enduring conditions akin to famine. Fletcher called for an immediate halt to the fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed Forces, underscoring the urgent need to protect civilians and allow humanitarian aid access.
Despite the dire security situation, a cholera vaccination campaign, backed by the UN and its partners, has been launched across western Darfur. The initiative aims to vaccinate 1.9 million individuals, with the cholera crisis deepening. OCHA reported over 5,200 suspected cholera cases in South Darfur and more than 250 deaths since May.
The ongoing violence and disease outbreaks continue to challenge relief efforts, putting further strain on an already fragile humanitarian situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment