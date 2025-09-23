Bitget Wallet Hosts Morph Unity Airdrop, Distributing 270,000+ BGB

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the non-custodial multi-chain crypto wallet, is exclusively hosting Morph Unity Airdrop, the first major token distribution on Morph, the Layer 2 network focused on building next-generation settlement infrastructure. An eligibility checker and claim page are live on September 23 at 18:00 (UTC+8) in the Bitget Wallet app, with token claims officially opening on September 25 at 18:00 (UTC+8) . A total of 271172.097 BGB will be distributed to ambassadors, creators, and early ecosystem participants, with the claim window available for one month until October 25 at 18:00 (UTC+8).

Eligibility for the Morph Unity Airdrop is based on contributions across key categories, with the total BGB allocation calculated according to users' accumulated points. Qualified groups include Morph creators and ambassadors, participants in Morph × partner and ecosystem campaigns, Morph Zoo points holders, the Morph Hub Top 500 by XP, Morph Hub referral points holders, and Zootosis participants.

The Unity Airdrop is structured as a one-time release with no vesting schedule. Eligible users can claim tokens instantly and put them to use by staking BGB in Bitget Wallet or engaging across Morph's payments and trading ecosystem. The claim process requires only a wallet connection and signature, designed to minimize friction and ensure broad accessibility.

Morph is a next-generation Layer 2 dedicated to payments and consumer finance, with plans to expand its infrastructure into a full settlement layer for global onchain activity. By embedding the distribution in Bitget Wallet's user base of more than 80 million worldwide, the airdrop is intended to convert early engagement into long-term ecosystem participation, reflecting a wider industry trend of using token rewards to drive sustainable network activity.

"The Unity Airdrop is a moment of recognition for everyone who helped build Morph's foundation. It reflects our gratitude to the community and marks the beginning of a deeper connection with BGB and the Bitget Wallet ecosystems as we scale onchain consumer finance together," said Colin Goltra, CEO of Morph .

Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet , added, "Hosting the Unity Airdrop directly in Bitget Wallet is the first step in a broader roadmap with Morph. Together, we are enabling users to seamlessly earn, transact, and access real-world utility onchain as we expand the role of BGB within the ecosystem."

For more information, please visit the official channel .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact ...

About Morph

Morph is the native onchain home of BGB, dedicated to building the foundation for global consumer finance onchain. It powers seamless services across payments, savings, identity, and rewards, with products like Morph Pay for consumers and Morph Rails for developers forming the financial infrastructure of the digital economy. Guided by the Morph Foundation, the network is focused on scaling adoption, expanding real-world utility, and connecting a global community of over 120 million users through the Bitget and Bitget Wallet ecosystems.

