Vanderbilt Report: Brookmount Gold Turns Diversification Into A Strategic Edge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BMXI Balances Indonesian Cash Flow with North American Expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vanderbilt Report , a financial news and content platform, reports that Brookmount Gold Corp. (OTCID: BMXI) is using geographic diversification as a growth strategy, combining high-grade emerging market operations with stable North American expansion.

Mining companies often face a trade-off. Emerging markets offer higher ore grades and lower costs but carry political and infrastructure risks. Developed markets like North America provide stability and investor confidence, though margins are thinner. Brookmount has chosen to pursue both, aiming to capture the strengths of each environment.

Indonesian Cash Flow

Brookmount's Indonesian operations remain a cornerstone of its strategy. In Q2 2025, the company reported $3.75 million in revenue , supported by some of the highest ore grades in its history. These assets provide immediate cash flow and attractive operating margins, enabling reinvestment into long-term projects.

North American Expansion

At the same time, Brookmount is advancing development in the Tintina Gold Belt , backed by a $2 million credit facility . The North American presence offers regulatory stability, improved access to capital markets, and the potential for future uplisting, broadening the company's investor base.

CEO Nils Ollquist summarized the approach:“Our dual focus on Southeast Asia and the Tintina Gold Belt gives us a diversified platform that aligns with global demand for gold.”

Portfolio Balance

By combining near-term cash generation with long-term stability, Brookmount is building a structure that can withstand commodity price cycles and geopolitical shifts. This approach positions the company as a more resilient alternative to single-jurisdiction peers.

Outlook

Geographic diversification has become more than a defensive measure. For Brookmount, it is a strategy to fund growth, manage risk, and increase shareholder value. With demand for gold expected to remain strong, the company's two-pronged approach could provide a sustainable path forward.

About Brookmount Gold Corp.

Brookmount Gold Corp. (OTCID: BMXI) operates high-grade deposits in Indonesia while expanding into North America's Tintina Gold Belt. Its dual strategy is designed to generate immediate cash flow while providing long-term operational security and growth potential.

For more information, visit: VanderbiltReport

About Vanderbilt Report

Vanderbilt Report is a financial news and content platform. The information contained in this release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered an offer to buy or sell securities. All material is provided“as is” without any warranty of any kind.

Media Contact

Kristen Owens

...

Disclosure:

This press release is a paid communication. Vanderbilt Report (a property of AB Holdings, LLC) has received compensation from the company or a third party for the preparation and distribution of this content. The information herein should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.