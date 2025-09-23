Innovage Appoints Meredith Delk As Executive Vice President And Chief Administrative Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), appoints Meredith Delk as its Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, effective September 30, 2025.

Meredith Delk brings over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience to InnovAge, and until recently led one of the largest Medicaid PBMs in the country. In this newly created role at InnovAge, Delk will lead InnovAge's Pharmacy Solutions, Behavioral Health, Home Health, and Therapy service lines as well as serve as Chief External Affairs officer overseeing Government Affairs, Communications, and Marketing.

“Meredith's deep expertise in both pharmacy and external affairs is a strong fit for InnovAge as we continue to evolve our business to serve more seniors and drive stronger awareness of the PACE model nationally,” said Patrick Blair, CEO.“Meredith brings over two decades of healthcare experience across multiple companies in roles requiring executive operational leadership and execution particularly with government-sponsored programs. Meredith has worked with more than 30 states over the span of her career on significant policy and delivery system transformation changes across multiple Medicaid programs. Her reputation as a thoughtful leader who understands the critical work of delivering results for government partners across the country is well known and we are delighted that she is joining our team.”

Prior to working with InnovAge through her self-founded consulting firm, Delk served as Senior Vice President and General Manager leading the state government solutions division at Prime Therapeutics (previously Magellan Rx) from 2018 to 2024. Prior to that, Meredith led government affairs teams at Magellan Health, Anthem (now Elevance), and Amerigroup Corporation.

Investor Contact

Ryan Kubota

...

Media Contact

Lara Hazenfield

InnovAge Public Relations & Content Creation Manager

...

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge's patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers and government payors -“win.” As of June 30, 2025, InnovAge served approximately 7,740 participants across 20 centers in six states. .

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.