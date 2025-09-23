Texas Prostate And Dallas Medical Center Launch First-Of-Its-Kind TULSA Program, Expanding Access To Advanced Prostate Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New program delivers TULSA Procedure's precision treatment - minimal side effects, no overnight hospital stay – to Medicare patients across Texas

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the“Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company developing AI-powered, incision-free therapies for ablating diseased tissue, announced today the launch of a first-of-its-kind TULSA program by Texas Prostate and Dallas Medical Center to meet the growing demand for advanced prostate treatment - without surgery. Under the program, Texas Prostate will perform TULSA procedures for men with prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (“BPH”) in Dallas Medical Center's state-of-the-art MRI suite, significantly expanding Medicare patient access to the TULSA Procedure TM.

“The TULSA procedure is integral to our practice because it offers many men effective prostate treatment without the life-altering side effects of surgery - such as incontinence or erectile dysfunction,” said Dr. James Cochran, founder of Texas Prostate.“With Medicare coverage now available, we've been seeking ways to offer more men access to this transformative technology. Working with Dallas Medical Center allows us to do just that.”

In January, 2025 Medicare coverage was granted for the TULSA Procedure performed in Hospital Outpatient, Ambulatory Surgical Center and Private Office/Non-Facility settings, broadening access to the treatment. This collaboration makes the TULSA Procedure available under Medicare coverage, with Texas Prostate now performing TULSA procedures exclusively at Dallas Medical Center. The hospital gains both advanced technology and the Texas Prostate team's proven expertise in performing TULSA Procedures.

“At Dallas Medical Center, we're committed to bringing advanced, compassionate care to our patients,” said Ruben Garza, CEO of Dallas Medical Center.“By working with Texas Prostate, patients can be treated with the TULSA-PRO® system in our state-of-the-art MRI suite - and then return home the same day, with no procedural blood loss, and a significantly lower risk of complications.”

Profound Medical CEO Arun Menawat added,“The versatility of TULSA enables the treatment of a wide variety of prostate disease including whole gland or targeted gland treatments, and we are thrilled to see that this new program will provide access to a wider population of patients. Importantly, it also provides a model for private pay urology practices and Medicare accepting hospitals nationwide seeking to expand access to the TULSA procedure.”

The TULSA Procedure represents a major advancement in prostate care. Unlike traditional treatments that involve surgery, radiation, or lengthy recovery times, the TULSA Procedure is performed inside an MRI suite using robotically guided, directional ultrasound to precisely ablate targeted prostate tissue - without harming surrounding structures . The TULSA-PRO system - the technology behind the procedure - is the only AI-powered, MRI-guided robotic system for prostate treatment. It allows physicians to visualize the prostate in real time and customize therapy for each patient with unmatched precision.

