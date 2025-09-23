Zspace Launches New Industrial Robotics Applications For Training, Maintenance, And Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) solutions for education, today announced the release of three new applications designed to prepare learners and workers for careers in industrial robotics. The new applications -and- provide hands-on, risk-free simulations that can be used in classrooms and workforce development programs built for today's automation-driven industries.

Industrial Robotics Training introduces learners to the foundational systems of industrial robotics, including mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic, control, and vision technologies. Step-by-step modules guide students through core principles, structural components, and motion systems while applying their knowledge in realistic workstation scenarios such as welding, assembly, and material handling.

Video: Highlights of Industrial Robotics Training

Industrial Robotics Maintenance immerses learners in realistic 3D simulations that replicate the maintenance, assembly, and adjustment procedures used in modern manufacturing. The application provides hands-on, interactive scenarios that prepare students to diagnose, repair, and maintain industrial robots while reinforcing career and technical education standards.

Video: Highlights of Industrial Robotics Maintenance

Industrial Robotics Operations focuses on the operation and programming of robotic welding and spray painting systems through interactive 3D simulations. The application introduces essential robotics concepts such as path control, motion planning, safety protocols, and process programming, allowing learners to practice in a safe, virtual environment that mirrors real-world industrial workstations.

Video: Highlights of Industrial Robotics Operations

“As industrial robotics become increasingly important, workforce training must keep pace with this dynamic environment,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace.“These new applications give learners the opportunity to gain confidence and practical experience before they step into a real-world setting.”

The applications are available now on zSpace's headset-free AR/VR laptop solutions. zSpace laptops use built-in head tracking to adjust the 3D perspective in real time as learners move, creating a realistic sense of depth. The included stylus allows users to pick up, move, and manipulate virtual robotic components just as they would in a lab or on a factory floor. For example, in the Maintenance application, learners can virtually disassemble a robotic arm and replace parts with the stylus, while head tracking provides a clear, natural view of how each component fits together. In Operations , the stylus enables operators to practice sequencing tasks or coordinating with human co-workers, reinforcing skills that translate directly to industrial robotics environments.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented reality (AR) and AI-powered immersive learning experiences that improve educational outcomes and prepare learners for future careers. Serving K-12 STEM, K-12 CTE, post-secondary CTE, and workforce development programs, zSpace accelerates mastery and connects education to real-world applications through dynamic, hands-on content . Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables students and educators to safely experience learning that would otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional methods. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents in immersive technology. Our "learning by doing" solutions have been proven to enhance the learning process and drive higher student achievement, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

