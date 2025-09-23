New Book, 'Attitude Advantage,' Reveals How Mindset Fuels Personal And Professional Success

"Attitude Advantage: The Timeless Power of Positive Perspective" written by Kim Skanson and released by Advantage Books, is now available.

- Kim Skanson, author of "Attitude Advantage."CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author and business leader Kim Skanson explores how cultivating the right mindset can unlock growth, resilience, and achievement in her new book, "Attitude Advantage: The Timeless Power of Positive Perspective ." Available on September 23 from book retailers nationwide, the book offers a timely guide for navigating today's unpredictable professional landscape.“A positive attitude can take you through life at a pace you could never imagine, just as a negative attitude can stop you in your tracks,” Skanson writes.“Your attitude determines how far you go, how quickly you recover, and how much you enjoy the journey along the way.”Attitude Advantage, published by Advantage Books, reveals how developing a Positive Mental Attitude (PMA) can transform lives, careers, and organizations. Drawing from her own journey-overcoming personal challenges, navigating early career obstacles, and growing into senior leadership roles-Skanson illustrates how reframing setbacks as opportunities can unlock lasting momentum. She shares a pivotal moment when what seemed destined for failure was transformed into a breakthrough success-not through additional resources, but through a powerful shift in mindset and collective attitude.“Everyone, no matter their circumstances, no matter where they came from, can live a truly extraordinary life. All it takes is the courage to find it,” Skanson says. The book encourages readers to see being underestimated as an advantage, use curiosity to fuel growth, and embrace change as a catalyst rather than a threat.In her book, Kim also explores how PMA strengthens resilience and clarity during uncertain times. She pairs personal storytelling with reflective exercises designed to help readers evaluate their attitudes, align their actions with their values, and consciously shape their personal and professional environments.“When you choose your attitude with intention, you take back control,” Skanson writes.“That choice can shift culture, accelerate growth, and create lasting impact-for yourself and everyone you lead.”About Kim SkansonKim Skanson, author of "Attitude Advantage: The Timeless Power of Positive Perspective," is the Senior Vice President of Global Business Services at Cencora. She is also a seasoned technology and business executive who has led large-scale organizational transformations while coaching and mentoring rising leaders. She is widely recognized for championing a Positive Mental Attitude as a core driver of personal growth, leadership success, and organizational impact.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

