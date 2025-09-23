Court Recalls Bail Of Accused In Murder Of Minor Transgender In Peshawar Despite Family Compromise

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

On Monday, an Additional Sessions Judge in Peshawar recalled the pre-arrest bail previously granted to Amir, the principal accused in the murder case of Farman Ali, also known as Titli, a minor transgender. The Court ordered that the accused be taken into police custody despite a compromise deed submitted by the family of the deceased.

According to the case record, Titli (aged approximately 16) had been living in Gulbahar with Amir. After relations between them turned strained, Amir allegedly shot and killed Titli for refusing to comply with his demands. The accused later approached the victim's father and uncle, and a compromise was executed between them and presented before the court.

Advocate Mehwish Muhib Kakakhel and Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel represented Anmol, the Guru of the deceased, as the complainant in the proceedings. The counsels argued that under the transgender community's custom, Titli had left her family home and was living under the guardianship of her Guru, making Anmol the true complainant in the case.

The counsels submitted that Amir was directly charged with firing more than a dozen bullets at the victim for a trivial reason, making the case one of grave severity. They argued that a compromise in such circumstances is not binding on the court and remains subject to judicial scrutiny and discretion. Furthermore, they contended that the victim's biological family had shown no love or affection toward Titli, rendering the compromise unnatural and legally questionable.

It was further argued that provisions of fasad-fil-arz and honour killing under the Pakistan Penal Code were attracted in the case, and that the matter lacked the essential ingredients required for grant of bail. On these grounds, the counsels requested the cancellation of bail and immediate custody of the accused.

After hearing arguments, the Court rejected the compromise and recalled the earlier grant of pre-arrest bail. The accused was ordered to be taken into police custody.