Gujarat: State-Level Grievance Redressal Event To Be Held On Sep 25 Under CM Patel's Leadership

Gandhinagar, Sep 23 (IANS) The monthly state-level "Swagat" online grievance redressal programme will be held on Thursday in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, government officials said on Tuesday.

Launched in 2003 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Swagat programme aims to address citizens' complaints and grievances online.

Every month, the programme provides a platform for citizens to present their issues directly to the state leadership.

For the September session, citizens can submit their grievances in person at the Chief Minister's Public Contact Unit in Gandhinagar's Swarnim Sankul-2 between 8 and 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The session will be conducted under the direct supervision of CM Patel.

Since its inception in 2003, Gujarat's SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) programme has become a cornerstone of citizen-centric governance, resolving more than 15.79 lakh (1.57 million) grievances out of 15.84 lakh (1.58 million) received, achieving a remarkable 99.97 per cent success rate.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Patel, the programme continues to thrive.

In the past four years alone, more than 2.39 lakh (239,934) complaints have been addressed, underscoring the state government's commitment to responsive administration.

The SWAGAT initiative operates at multiple levels -- state, district, taluka, and village -- allowing citizens to submit grievances through various channels, including in-person visits, postal mail, and digital platforms.

The state-level hearings, held every fourth Thursday of the month, are personally chaired by the Chief Minister, facilitating direct interaction between citizens and government officials.

The programme's success is attributed to its transparent processes, real-time monitoring, and the active involvement of government officials at all levels.

By leveraging technology, SWAGAT has effectively bridged the gap between citizens and the administration, ensuring that grievances are not only heard but also resolved in a timely manner.

Gujarat's SWAGAT programme allows citizens to directly present complaints to the Chief Minister and officials, resolving millions of issues since 2003.

In Maharashtra, the Sahakar Samwad portal addresses housing society disputes with timely interventions, while Uttar Pradesh operates a 24×7 transport helpline for public queries and complaints.

West Bengal's Bangla Sahayata Kendra provides single-window access to government services and grievance resolution, and Rajasthan's Lokayukta investigates maladministration and corruption cases against public servants.