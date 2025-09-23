This Govt Knows How To Implement, Not Just Plan: Rohan Gupta On 'GST Bachat Utsav'
His remarks came after PM Modi penned an open letter to citizens, celebrating the 'GST Bachat Utsav', an initiative aimed at passing on the benefits of reduced GST rates directly to consumers.
Speaking to IANS, Rohan Gupta said,“The Modi government has truly gifted the people a reason to celebrate this Navratri and Diwali. This is not just a government that plans or announces schemes, but one that ensures those plans reach the ground. By streamlining GST, the government has enabled a reduction of 10 per cent to 25 per cent in prices of essential goods.”
He further added that the initiative goes beyond tax cuts.
“Not only has the GST been reduced, but the government has ensured that manufacturers and producers reflect this in their pricing, delivering real economic relief to consumers.”
Calling it a“sympathetic government,” Gupta took a dig at the Opposition.
“Those who once criticised GST are now trying to take credit. This government stands with the people. From increasing the tax-free income limit to Rs 12 lakh, to promoting 'Swadeshi' through initiatives like this, the PM has always prioritised the common citizen.”
Reacting to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's recent claim that the GST rate cut was politically motivated after the BJP's 2024 electoral setback, Gupta responded and said,“The whole country can see what's happening in Bengal. The benefits of GST haven't reached people there because of the Trinamool Congress's obstructionist politics. The arrogance of the Trinamool Congress has held back Bengal. Only when there's a double-engine government can Bengal catch up with the rest of India."
Meanwhile, referring to PM Modi's address to the nation on the eve of GST 2.0 rollout, Banerjee had asked whether there was a "GST Loot Utsav" taking place for the past eight years.
"There's a saying in Bengali that a cat never climbs a tree until it is in danger. The BJP has suffered electoral losses; it lost 60 seats and its tally (in Lok Sabha) has gone down from 303 to 240. That's why the GST rates have also slid from 27 per cent to 18 per cent. If their seats had been reduced further to 200, the 18 per cent GST would have come down to 9 per cent," Banerjee had said.
