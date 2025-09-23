Splashbi And More4apps Form Strategic Partnership To Enhance Oracle Reporting And Data Management
SplashBI and More4Apps help Oracle users work smarter with stronger reporting and automation.
Oracle users get clearer insight and smoother data handling. SplashBI reporting with More4Apps automation to work smarter and faster.By combining SplashBI's on-demand enterprise reporting with More4Apps' seamless data automation, we're giving users full visibility and control - from data input to decision.” - Naveen Miglani, CEO & Co-FounderDULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SplashBI , a global provider of AI-powered enterprise reporting and analytics solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with More4Apps , a leading provider of Oracle data loading and automation tools.
This partnership brings together two organizations dedicated to helping Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) and Oracle Fusion Cloud customers work more efficiently with their data. SplashBI simplifies on-demand reporting and analysis across departments. At the same time, More4Apps streamlines high-volume data entry and maintenance, allowing enterprise users to spend less time on manual processes and more time making informed decisions.
Together, SplashBI and More4Apps will deliver a unified approach to Oracle data visibility and control, combining timely insights with efficient data handling to drive productivity, accuracy, and business agility.
“This partnership addresses a definite need we hear from Oracle customers: reporting and data entry are still disconnected, manual, and time-consuming,” said Naveen Miglani, CEO and Co-Founder, SplashBI.“By combining SplashBI's on-demand enterprise reporting with More4Apps' seamless data automation, we're giving users full visibility and control - from data input to decision. It's a natural alignment that brings speed, accuracy, and confidence to everyday Oracle operations.”
“We're thrilled to formalize our long-standing relationship with SplashBI. Over the years, we've collaborated at conferences and Oracle initiatives, and this partnership is the natural next step. Together, we're delivering a truly comprehensive solution - combining SplashBI's powerful reporting with More4apps' seamless upload and download capabilities to help teams work smarter and faster.” - Brian Grossweiler, CEO of More4apps
The partnership will focus on key industries, including manufacturing, distribution, and finance, helping customers maximize the value of their Oracle investment through complementary, purpose-built solutions that deliver measurable impact.
Rebecca Crain
SplashBI
+1 844-293-6669
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment