Splashbi And More4apps Form Strategic Partnership To Enhance Oracle Reporting And Data Management

- Naveen Miglani, CEO & Co-FounderDULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SplashBI , a global provider of AI-powered enterprise reporting and analytics solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with More4Apps , a leading provider of Oracle data loading and automation tools.This partnership brings together two organizations dedicated to helping Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) and Oracle Fusion Cloud customers work more efficiently with their data. SplashBI simplifies on-demand reporting and analysis across departments. At the same time, More4Apps streamlines high-volume data entry and maintenance, allowing enterprise users to spend less time on manual processes and more time making informed decisions.Together, SplashBI and More4Apps will deliver a unified approach to Oracle data visibility and control, combining timely insights with efficient data handling to drive productivity, accuracy, and business agility.“This partnership addresses a definite need we hear from Oracle customers: reporting and data entry are still disconnected, manual, and time-consuming,” said Naveen Miglani, CEO and Co-Founder, SplashBI.“By combining SplashBI's on-demand enterprise reporting with More4Apps' seamless data automation, we're giving users full visibility and control - from data input to decision. It's a natural alignment that brings speed, accuracy, and confidence to everyday Oracle operations.”“We're thrilled to formalize our long-standing relationship with SplashBI. Over the years, we've collaborated at conferences and Oracle initiatives, and this partnership is the natural next step. Together, we're delivering a truly comprehensive solution - combining SplashBI's powerful reporting with More4apps' seamless upload and download capabilities to help teams work smarter and faster.” - Brian Grossweiler, CEO of More4appsThe partnership will focus on key industries, including manufacturing, distribution, and finance, helping customers maximize the value of their Oracle investment through complementary, purpose-built solutions that deliver measurable impact.

