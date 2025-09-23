Karnataka Tourism Brings Its Heritage And Hospitality To Japan

Badami Cave 3: A testament to the ingenuity and skill of ancient Indian artisans.

Aihole is a historic site of ancient and medieval era Buddhist, Hindu and Jain monuments.

Yana Caves in the Heart of Karnataka

Gokarna Beach

Bandipur National Park: A peaceful herd of elephants graze in their natural habitat

Roadshow in Tokyo and participation at Tourism Expo Japan (JATA) to spotlight Karnataka's rich culture, wildlife, and wellness offerings.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA , INDIA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Karnataka Tourism is pleased to announce its upcoming engagement with the Japanese travel market, beginning with a dedicated Roadshow in Tokyo on 24th September 2025, followed by its participation in the Tourism Expo Japan (JATA) from 25th to 28th September 2025, in Aichi Prefecture, Stall No: F-104. Together, these initiatives reflect Karnataka's vision to expand its global outreach, foster new partnerships, and position the state as one of India's most compelling destinations for travelers from Japan and beyond.On 24th September, Karnataka Tourism will host its exclusive Roadshow in Tokyo, bringing together tour operators, airlines, travel agents, investors, and media representatives under one roof. Designed as an interactive platform, the roadshow will highlight the state's UNESCO World Heritage treasures such as Hampi, Pattadakal, Belur, and Halebidu, while also shining a spotlight on wildlife experiences in Bandipur, Nagarhole, and Bhadra-reserves that make Karnataka a premier destination for safaris.Beyond heritage and wilderness, the showcase will present Karnataka's serene beaches, hill stations, coffee estates of Coorg and Chikmagalur, and globally renowned yoga and wellness retreats, all of which align with Japanese travelers' growing interest in culturally engaging and rejuvenating experiences.The delegation to Japan will be led by Mr. Akram Pasha, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Tourism - Government of Karnataka, Mr. Srinivas M, Chairman - KSTDC, Mr. Janardhana H.P., Joint Director, Tourism Department - Government of Karnataka, amongst other officials and key stakeholders.The delegation, along with key stakeholders, will engage directly with the Japanese travel fraternity, presenting new circuits, tourism infrastructure updates, and tailored itineraries designed for the Japanese market.Immediately following the roadshow, Karnataka Tourism will present its vibrant pavilion at Tourism Expo Japan (JATA), one of the largest travel trade fairs in Asia. This four-day exhibition in Aichi will allow Karnataka to engage not only with industry leaders but also with thousands of potential travelers eager to discover new destinations.The pavilion will offer an engaging showcase of Karnataka's identity as 'One State, Many Worlds'. Central to the exhibit will be Karnataka's Buddhist heritage, featuring sites such as Sannati in Kalaburagi with its significant Buddhist relics, and Dambal and Aihole, where ancient Buddhist influences are visible in temple architecture. Alongside these, the state's natural landscapes like the Sharavathi River valleys and the Western Ghats, as well as experiences such as coastal retreats at Om Beach and the cultural vibrancy of Mysuru, will highlight the depth of Karnataka's offerings. The pavilion will also underline the state's commitment to responsible tourism, with a focus on eco-travel initiatives and community-driven experiences that align with global preferences for sustainable exploration.The Tokyo Roadshow and Tourism Expo Japan (JATA) participation together signal Karnataka's commitment to the Japanese market. By creating platforms for trade collaboration while also inspiring travelers, Karnataka Tourism is set to open new doors of engagement.With its heritage, wildlife, festivals, cuisine, coffee culture, and world-class wellness, Karnataka continues to invite the world to experience its rich diversity. As it steps onto the Japanese stage this September, Karnataka Tourism warmly welcomes trade partners and travelers to join in discovering the wonders of“One State, Many Worlds.”

Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka

Discover Karnataka World I Adventure I Heritage I Nature I Karnataka Tourism

