Iran Calls Out Its Claims About Access To Enriched Uranium
In response to a question about the storage of enriched uranium, Mohajerani noted that Iran's enriched uranium stockpile is buried and there is no access to it.
On June 12, during a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, a resolution against Iran submitted by the US, the UK, France, and Germany was put to a vote. The resolution was adopted with 19 countries voting in favor, 11 abstaining, and 3 countries (Russia, China, and Burkina Faso) voting against. The resolution cited Iran's repeated failure since 2019 to fully and promptly cooperate with the agency regarding undeclared nuclear materials and activities at several undeclared sites.
The IAEA's latest report stated that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, an increase of 133.8 kilograms compared to the February report. The agency noted that enrichment at this level is a short technical step away from 90 percent enrichment, considered weapons-grade, and called on Iran for full and effective cooperation.
On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military airstrikes on Iran, reportedly killing numerous high-ranking military officers, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.
That same evening, Iran responded with Operation“True Promise III,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.
Additionally, on June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying the sites.
On the evening of June 23, Iran carried out airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.
On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's office announced that the Israeli government, with mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump, had reached a ceasefire agreement with Iran.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council also confirmed in a statement that the attacks had been halted.
