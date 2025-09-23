Local Purple Heart Recipient To Deliver Veterans Day Keynote At Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Eric Donoho at the Reagan Library looking over Air Force One.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Local Purple Heart recipient SGT Eric Donoho, U.S. Army Retired, and author of Canyon of Hope : From Darkness to Dawn; Embracing the Light Within, is delivering the keynote address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library's 2025 Veterans Day Celebration in Simi Valley, California. A book signing and meet-and-greet will follow his remarks.

For Donoho, the invitation is deeply personal. More than a year ago, during a visit to the Library with his sister, he stood in the Air Force One Pavilion and felt a quiet conviction: One day, I'll speak here. When his book launched in September 2024, he mailed signed copies to Library leadership. A bold step of faith that helped turn a private vision into reality.

“I believe God plants a vision before we see the path,” Donoho said.“Being asked to share this message on Veterans Day at a place that helped shape the reflective tone of my book is proof that hope can outlast the darkest chapters.”

Donoho enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2004 and deployed to Iraq as an airborne infantryman. He survived multiple roadside bomb blasts and was awarded the Purple Heart for his service. Like so many of his brothers and sisters in arms, he returned home carrying not only the visible wounds of war, but also the invisible ones. As a survivor of veteran suicide, his journey reflects both the struggle and the strength of those who continue to fight long after leaving the battlefield.

That lived experience has fueled his life's mission. Donoho has worked alongside lawmakers to help pass critical veteran legislation, stood at the White House for the signing of the PACT Act, and built international partnerships, including helping establish a wheelchair center in Nepal. Today, through his Indianapolis-based social impact company Hand Up LLC , he travels the country speaking about moral injury and mental health, guided by his faith and a belief that sharing our stories can open the door to healing.

Event Details:

Date: November 11, 2025 (Veterans Day)

Venue: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley, CA

Keynote: SGT Eric Donoho, U.S. Army Retired, Purple Heart recipient, author of Canyon of Hope

Book Signing & Meet-and-Greet: Canyon of Hope immediately following the ceremony

