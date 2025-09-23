Ankita Lokhande Congratulates Husband Vicky Jain For His Bollywood Debut With Emraan Hashmi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande is a proud wife, as her husband, Vicky Jain, is all set to feature in an upcoming Bollywood movie that also stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Taking to her social media account, Ankita penned a very beautiful and motivating message for her husband, Vicky Jain.“So proud of you, @realvikasjainn. Every step you take, every milestone you achieve makes me cheer even louder. And now, as an associate producer for this incredible film Haq, your dedication, hard work, and vision shine brighter than ever," wrote Ankita.

She also lauded the movie's team and captioned it as,“A big shoutout to the entire team: Vineet Sir, Yami, Emraan Hashmi, Vartika Singh, Sandeep, Vishal, Juhi, and everyone involved. Wishing you all the very best. This film is going to touch hearts, and I can't wait to see it on the big screen! (7th November) save the date.”

She further added,“And my dearest @officialsandipssingh You are my chosen family. My first film as a leading actress was with you, and now with Vicky's journey... you've always been a rock-solid presence in my life. So blessed to have you and to love what our friendship shares. To more upwards and onwards, always! Love,Ankita.”

Talking about the movie,“HAQ”, is inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark verdict in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. It revisits one of India's most debated legal battles from the late 1970s and early 1980s. For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021 after dating for 3 years.

The couple is touted to be one of the most beloved couples on Indian television. Ankita and Vicky had also participated in Bigg Boss season 17 together as a couple. Their relationship was tested time and again during their journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house, but the couple sailed smoothly and surpassed all tests.

Recently, Vicky Jain suffered an accident, post which he was admitted to the hospital and suffered 45 stitches in his hand. Ankita was seen standing by him, rock solid, and taking care of her ailing husband at home and even at the hospital. She was also seen getting emotional at seeing her husband admitted to the hospital and in pain.