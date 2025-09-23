Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Personalized Omnichannel Customer Journey Orchestration Using AI Driven Predictive Analytics And Triggers

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market is witnessing strong upward momentum, having expanded from USD 13.84 billion in 2024 to USD 16.59 billion in 2025. The market is projected to continue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.94%, reaching USD 39.21 billion by 2030.

This robust growth is driven by the increasing adoption of machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics platforms that automate decision-making, enhance personalization, and streamline marketing operations for organizations worldwide.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming marketing by equipping organizations with advanced tools to personalize outreach, drive operational efficiency, and unlock new levels of customer engagement. As AI capabilities evolve, marketing leaders must understand the market's direction, key innovations, and critical challenges to inform strategic investment and sustain growth.

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the marketing landscape, requiring organizations to stay agile and informed. This report guides senior leaders as they navigate emerging technology, adapt to policy shifts, and optimize strategies for sustainable impact.

Key Takeaways



Artificial intelligence is accelerating the shift toward individualized marketing experiences by allowing marketers to interpret and act on large-scale customer data in real time.

Advanced AI tools empower marketing teams to automate campaign management, streamline media allocation, and introduce new types of creative content, facilitating faster response to market trends.

Cloud-based AI platforms are strengthening scalability and accessibility for enterprises of all sizes, increasing the pace and reach of technology deployment across diverse sectors.

The landscape requires organizational collaboration between data, IT, and marketing teams, with ongoing skills development essential to realizing full platform value and ROI.

Regional disparities, such as regulatory complexity in EMEA and language diversity in APAC, highlight the need for locally nuanced strategies that align with compliance and consumer expectations. Partnering with technology providers and engaging in co-innovation efforts enables organizations to keep pace with evolving best practices and maximize long-term outcomes.

Scope & Segmentation



Technology Segments: Computer Vision (Image Recognition, Video Analytics), Data Analytics (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), Deep Learning (Convolutional Neural Networks, Generative Adversarial Networks, Recurrent Neural Networks), Machine Learning (Reinforcement, Supervised, Unsupervised Learning), Natural Language Processing (Language Translation, Sentiment Analysis, Text Generation)

Application Domains: Ad Personalization (Dynamic Creative Optimization, Real-Time Bidding), Campaign Management (Email, Social Media), Chatbots (AI-driven, Rule-based), Content Generation (Automated Copywriting, Image and Video Generation), Customer Segmentation (Behavioral, Demographic, Psychographic profiling), Lead Generation (Automated Outreach, Predictive Lead Scoring)

Deployment Models: Cloud and On-Premise solutions

Organization Sizes: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises

Industry Verticals: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Manufacturing (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), Media and Entertainment (Gaming, Publishing, Streaming Services), Retail

Geographical Coverage: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and additional countries) Leading Companies Analyzed: Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Amazon, Alphabet, SAS Institute, HubSpot

