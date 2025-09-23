Allow Vijay To Hold Political Campaign Freely: TNCC Chief Urges DMK Govt
Speaking to reporters at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, after taking part in a signature campaign against the Election Commission of India, Selvaperunthagai said that issuing prohibitory orders or preventing Vijay from holding meetings was undemocratic.
"This is a democratic country. Anyone can start a political party and campaign anywhere. The government should not hinder his activities. Let people hear what he says and respond accordingly," he remarked.
The TNCC chief also clarified that Vijay had not targeted the Congress in his speeches. "Congress is not in power at the Centre or in Tamil Nadu. There is nothing for him to criticise us about, and that is why he has not spoken against us," he said.
Turning to the Centre's recent reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, Selvaperunthagai dismissed it as a deceptive move.
He argued that the cut had not benefited the common people, as household savings were shrinking. "Global economists are warning that the Indian economy will face tougher days ahead. It is against this backdrop that the GST rate has been reduced. The claim that it helps the people is misleading," he added.
On political alliances, the Congress leader ridiculed the partnership between the AIADMK and the BJP, describing it as an "unnatural combine" rejected by the electorate.
"No matter how many times they declare unity, the people have already refused to accept this alliance. It lacks credibility and public support," he said.
Selvaperunthagai's remarks assume significance at a time when Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is intensifying its state-wide outreach.
The TNCC's call for unhindered campaigning is also seen as an attempt to underscore the Congress' stand on political freedoms, while simultaneously distancing itself from both the DMK government's restrictions and the AIADMK-BJP combine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment