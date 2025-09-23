Allow Vijay To Hold Political Campaign Freely: TNCC Chief Urges DMK Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday appealed to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government not to impose curbs on actor-turned-politician Vijay's political activities, stressing that he should be permitted to campaign freely across the state.

Speaking to reporters at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, after taking part in a signature campaign against the Election Commission of India, Selvaperunthagai said that issuing prohibitory orders or preventing Vijay from holding meetings was undemocratic.

"This is a democratic country. Anyone can start a political party and campaign anywhere. The government should not hinder his activities. Let people hear what he says and respond accordingly," he remarked.

The TNCC chief also clarified that Vijay had not targeted the Congress in his speeches. "Congress is not in power at the Centre or in Tamil Nadu. There is nothing for him to criticise us about, and that is why he has not spoken against us," he said.

Turning to the Centre's recent reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, Selvaperunthagai dismissed it as a deceptive move.

He argued that the cut had not benefited the common people, as household savings were shrinking. "Global economists are warning that the Indian economy will face tougher days ahead. It is against this backdrop that the GST rate has been reduced. The claim that it helps the people is misleading," he added.

On political alliances, the Congress leader ridiculed the partnership between the AIADMK and the BJP, describing it as an "unnatural combine" rejected by the electorate.

"No matter how many times they declare unity, the people have already refused to accept this alliance. It lacks credibility and public support," he said.

Selvaperunthagai's remarks assume significance at a time when Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is intensifying its state-wide outreach.

The TNCC's call for unhindered campaigning is also seen as an attempt to underscore the Congress' stand on political freedoms, while simultaneously distancing itself from both the DMK government's restrictions and the AIADMK-BJP combine.