Kim Jong Un pledges nation’s commitment to boost relations with China
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated his country’s dedication to enhancing relations with China, according to state media reports on Tuesday.
In a message responding to congratulations from Chinese President Xi Jinping on North Korea’s founding anniversary, Kim declared, "It is the steadfast stand of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to further strengthen and develop the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation with China as required by the times."
He continued, "We believe that the DPRK, together with the Chinese comrades, would more vigorously promote the development of DPRK-China friendly relations in the common struggle for accomplishing the socialist cause."
Reflecting on his recent visit to Beijing for China’s Victory Day celebrations, Kim noted that he held significant discussions with Xi during the trip.
The North Korean leader also conveyed his best wishes for China’s continued success, expressing confidence in its progress toward achieving the goals of the 14th Five-Year Plan and advancing as a modern socialist nation under the Communist Party’s leadership with Xi at the helm.
