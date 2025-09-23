Oman Arab Bank Launches Exclusive Cashback Offer For Credit Cardholders Outside The Sultanate

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has announced an exclusive limited-time offer for its credit card customers, giving them the opportunity to enjoy extra rewards while spending abroad. The campaign targets the first 50 customers who spend OMR 1,000 or more in foreign currency using their OAB Credit Cards. Each qualifying customer will receive OMR 200 cashback, which will be credited after 30 days of the campaign period, making international spending more rewarding than ever.

This initiative reflects OAB's ongoing commitment to enhancing the value of its credit card products and encouraging customers to use digital payment solutions confidently across borders. By offering tangible rewards, the Bank reinforces its dedication to customer loyalty and innovative banking experiences.

Speaking about the campaign, Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said,“We are delighted to offer our valued customers a chance to enjoy their travels with an added benefit. With this exclusive cashback campaign, OAB aims to make spending abroad convenient and rewarding. We are confident that this initiative will greatly enhance our customers' experience.”

The campaign is designed to be simple and accessible: customers only need to use their OAB Credit Cards abroad in foreign currency, and the first 50 to reach the spending threshold will automatically receive the cashback after 30 days. In addition to rewarding international spending, this offer highlights OAB's broader strategy to promote digital banking solutions and seamless payment experiences for all its customers.

OAB continues to develop products and services that combine convenience, security, and tangible benefits, ensuring that cardholders can enjoy a premium banking experience both locally and internationally. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of this, as the offer is limited to the first 50 qualifying cardholders.