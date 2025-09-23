Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) --
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law stipulating that motorists must obtain a driving license or face a penalty.
1990 -- The Iraqi regime declared, during its occupation of the State of Kuwait, the withdrawal of all Kuwaiti banknotes and the exchange of each Kuwaiti dinar for an Iraqi dinar.
2002 -- The State of Kuwait assumed chairmanship of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the 2002-03 mandate, representing the Middle East and South Asia Group.
2005 -- Kuwaiti tennis player Mohammad Al-Gharib won the Arab tournament, marking the first such victory at the Gulf level.
2020 -- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) registered a patent for an invention measuring impact of dust and pollutants on solar cells. (end)
