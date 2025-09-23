Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today In Kuwait's History


2025-09-23 01:03:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) --

1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law stipulating that motorists must obtain a driving license or face a penalty.
1990 -- The Iraqi regime declared, during its occupation of the State of Kuwait, the withdrawal of all Kuwaiti banknotes and the exchange of each Kuwaiti dinar for an Iraqi dinar.
2002 -- The State of Kuwait assumed chairmanship of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the 2002-03 mandate, representing the Middle East and South Asia Group.
2005 -- Kuwaiti tennis player Mohammad Al-Gharib won the Arab tournament, marking the first such victory at the Gulf level.
2020 -- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) registered a patent for an invention measuring impact of dust and pollutants on solar cells. (end)
gta


MENAFN23092025000071011013ID1110097330

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search